What's it worth on eBay? Micro-mini adds up

The first solid-state electronic calculator was created in the early 1960s.
Pocket-sized devices became available in the 1970s. Casio sold this micro-mini with display box in the mid 1970s, and it was a full four-function calculator.
We offered this one on eBay and found a buyer at $50.
