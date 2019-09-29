Putting a twist on a classic recipe can give it new life, and that applies for some of the tri-state area’s local cuisines as well.
Most residents in Dubuque likely have tried turkey and dressing sandwiches sometime in their lives. The post-Thanksgiving concoction is a staple for the community. Residents of Southwest Wisconsin proudly lay claim to the Cornish pasty, a pastry meat dish that was brought over by English settlers and solidified its place in local diets.
As beloved as these recipes are, there always is opportunity for evolution. The Telegraph Herald recently reached out to local chefs to see what unique spin they could put on these classic recipes.
Turkey and dressing eggs Benedict
The turkey and dressing sandwich is synonymous with Dubuque.
As the name implies, the sandwiches often are a mix of chunks of turkey, sage dressing, chopped celery and onions. Once mixed together, it can be thrown on a bun and eaten.
For many Dubuque families, there’s no better way to use the leftovers from a Thanksgiving meal than mashing together a pot of turkey and dressing sandwiches to supply lunch for the following week.
The sandwiches first rose to prominence in Dubuque in 1973, when the Cremer family, of Cremer’s Meats, brought its turkey and dressing concoction to the annual Sacred Heart Catholic Church festival, according to a 2008 Telegraph Herald article.
Molly McCullough, executive chef at Stone Cliff Winery, remembers growing up with turkey and dressing sandwiches. For her unique creation, she wanted to make the Dubuque staple appropriate for breakfast by turning it into eggs Benedict.
Her creation includes a base of seared turkey and dressing mix, topped with a slice of ham and a poached egg, drizzled over with a mixture of Hollandaise sauce and turkey gravy.
“I like that it’s not bread on bread,” McCullough said. “In this case, the turkey and dressing is the bread.”
McCullough recommends searing the turkey and dressing portion on both sides, which can take as long as eight minutes before being ready. The ham also should be seared with the turkey and dressing mixture. Properly made, McCullough’s turkey and dressing eggs Benedict should be crisp and delicious.
Pasty creation
Throughout Southwest Wisconsin, the pasty is a well-known dish.
Coming in the form of a baked, folded pastry filled with meat and vegetables, pasties have become a cornerstone meal for many communities in the area, with restaurants like the Red Rooster Cafe in Mineral Point having them as a regular item on their menu.
The dish originates from the southwest peninsula of England, in the county of Cornwall. It made its way to Wisconsin via English natives traveling from Cornwall to Southwest Wisconsin to embark in the trade of lead mining.
After a long day’s work, the lead miners would fashion themselves pasties, which eventually would cement itself as a regular dish in the area.
Carolyn and Angela Linton-Canfield, with catering company Life’s a Feast in Dubuque, wanted to put a modern twist on the pastry dish. For them, some of the traditional ingredients that came in classic pasty recipes were ripe for replacement.
“We have taken the traditional recipe for the pasty and given it a modern twist, sans the rutabaga and turnip, which many find bitter and unpalatable,” Carolyn said. “We substitute these two ingredients with cabbage, potatoes and add cheese because you can’t make a Wisconsin region fare without cheese.”
The recipe involves separately making the gradually stirred dough, then combining the ground beef, potatoes cheese, onions and seasoning together to make the filling.
When assembling, the two chefs recommend the edges of the pastry be crimped. Not only is it more traditional, but it also will help the filling hold. After about an hour in the oven, the pasties should be ready to eat.
Although pasties primarily are a regional delicacy, Carolyn said the dish works well as a “make ahead” meal and can be easily refrigerated or frozen for later.