Synopsis: What if you had only minutes to pull off your next heist? Dixon and his crew — Caleb, the tech genius, and Benny, the muscle — are about to find out when they target a remote desert casino. Dixon starts the plan in motion when he becomes romantically involved with Chessa, a naive casino cashier. Because Chessa is looking for a way out of her mundane life, Dixon finds it easy to convince her to help with the heist.
The foursome will have only 60 seconds to make their getaway. Interwoven with flash-forward scenes of what should happen and flashback scenes of what could derail the theft, “:60 Seconds” is a wild, suspenseful ride.
Behind the scenes: Director/producer John “Quig” Quigley is an innovative music video director who has worked on projects with Eminem, Christina Aguilera, 50 Cent, Tori Amos, Kid Rock and other heavy hitters in the music world.
When the pandemic brought the entertainment industry to a halt in 2020, Quigley took advantage of the downtime to conceive, produce and direct “:60 Seconds.”
The short was filmed with a small crew in eight days at a mini-casino town on the Colorado River in Nevada. In an unusual move for most short films, and in order to tell the story correctly, more scenes were shot than for most full-length features.
“The film was self-funded and originally created for studio meetings,” Quigley said. “It was to show the movie studios that (I) could work with actors in a narrative form. It was well received at Sony Pictures and other outlets.”
Quigley and his crew decided that to get as much out of the film as possible, they would enter it into Academy Award-qualifying and top-tier festivals. The detailed plan paid off — Quigley will be directing an episode of HBO Max’s new series “The Garcias,” which premieres this month.
Audiences might recognize character actor Christopher Wiehl (Dixon), who had recurring roles on NBC’s “Jericho” and Freeform’s “Switched at Birth.” Former NFL player and reality show contestant (“Worst Cooks in America”) Laith Wallschleger plays Benny.