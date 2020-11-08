The COVID-19 pandemic has left many resigned to their homes for month, only leaving for the essentials.
With all that time indoors, many families are looking for ways to occupy their time that previously would be spent out in the public, and many have found solace in cards, dice and miniatures. Board games and card games might not cure the pandemic, but they could help mend the many hours spent at home with nothing to do.
“A lot of people are looking for hobbies to do at home right now,” said Scott Schaefer, owner of Deals and Dragons, a card and board game store in Platteville, Wis. “We are starting to see people pick up board games or get into things like painting miniatures. They want something new to occupy their time.”
Since the pandemic’s emergence in the United States, card and board game sales have seen dramatic increases as families look for new ways to occupy their time.
Hasbro, the makers of board games like “Monopoly” and “Risk” reported it has seen a 20% increase in sales. The company also has reported that its trading card game “Magic: The Gathering” saw record-setting sales numbers in July.
“It really has been neat to see the growth of gaming throughout the pandemic,” said Ben Snyder, owner of Comic World & Games. “A lot of people are discovering the hobby.”
Schaefer said his business has seen an increase in sales of puzzles, games and miniatures since the pandemic began. In response, the store started a board game renting program, where people could take home a board game to try before committing to investing in one.
“We used to just let people try them out in the store, but we want to make sure people get a chance to play them right now,” Schaefer said. “We just make sure that we sanitize them afterwards.”
Snyder said board and card game sales for the entire industry are seeing a dramatic increase this year, though not all local stores are experiencing that increase firsthand.
“Folks are less inclined to go out shopping during the pandemic, so they are buying their board games online instead,” Snyder said. “We’re hoping we can catch some of that renewed interest in board games during the holiday season.”
Not only are board and card games ideal for those practicing self-quarantine, Snyder said the types of board games made available to the public has expanded dramatically in the past few decades to appease the personal tastes of nearly everyone.
“More and more folks are connecting with their families through board games,” Snyder said. “There are games for kids as young as three and four, or we have games for the family when the kids come home from college. If you know you are stuck inside, board games give something for the whole family to do.”
Schaefer said many of the people buying these products during the pandemic are looking for ways to engage with something creatively. He pointed to his increased sales in miniatures, some of which can be used for tabletop games. Many people are buying them, however, for painting.
“They want to have something in their hands that they can apply their creativity to, so they will paint the miniatures,” he said. “Picking up a miniature or a DnD (“Dungeons and Dragons”) book is a good way to do something like that. There’s a very large premium on that right now, something that you can really engage with at home.”
For those looking to pick up a board game during the pandemic, Schaefer recommends accessible strategy games like “Ticket to Ride,” a game about building railroads throughout the United States; Catan, a game about collecting resources and building settlements and roads on an island; or Betrayal at House on the Hill, a game where players explore a haunted house.
“All of those games are simple enough that anyone can enjoy them, and they really highlight what makes board games fun,” Schaefer said.