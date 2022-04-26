Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St., will host local musician Denny Garcia for a live Music @ your library concert on Friday, May 6, in the third floor auditorium.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., with the free concert at 6 p.m.
Garcia is a storyteller whose music pulls from the traditions of folk, bluegrass, rock and more.
A fixture of the Dubuque-area music scene, Garcia also is a long-time advocate for local musicians, having showcased area talents on his radio show and web series, “Midwest Music Makers.”
