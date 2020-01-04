SINSINAWA, Wis. — A weekend retreat called “Perfectly Imperfect” will take place from Friday, Jan. 31, through Sunday, Feb. 2, at Sinsinawa Mound, 585 County Road Z.
Retreat facilitator Tom Roberts will explore stories that keep people from relating to their imperfections with patience and compassion. He will relate how people often miss opportunities to deepen their spiritual growth by ignoring how imperfections are actually the grist for the mill.
The registration deadline is Friday, Jan. 24. The cost is $192 for an overnight guest and $116 for a commuter.
For more information, call 608-748-4411 or visit www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.