News in your town

As Jewish enclaves spring up around NYC, so does intolerance

Some churches move toward armed security during services

Swenson: A look back at the decade in Christian cinema and songs

Through connection with others our light shines and brightens theirs

Connecting to imperfections to deepen spiritual growth

Ask Amy: Co-worker might not deserve closure

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: Straightening out confusion about hair dyes and straighteners

Golden Globes will serve plant-based meal at awards ceremony

People in the News: Charlize Theron, Daniel Craig among Golden Globe presenters

Lady Gaga hints to 1-year extension on Las Vegas Strip

Ask Amy: FaceTime relationship leads to face time

Art in your backyard: Galena Center for the Arts exhibit will highlight regional artists

Comedy preview: Donnie Baker returns to Mississippi Moon Bar

GIT Improv returns to Bell Tower Theater

Students will perform for UD Honor Band concert

TV highlights for Tuesday, Jan. 2

That's weird: Cars get trapped in tumbleweeds on Washington state highway

People in the News: T.S. Eliot letters to muse to be unveiled after 60 years

Almanac

Film explores Ronstadt's life, wide-ranging music career

Drs. Oz and Roizen: Quicker recovery from surgery with prehab

Ice Fest returns for 16th year at Port of Dubuque

Ask Amy: Woman wrestles with adoption dilemma

YOUR HOROSCOPE: January 1

Almanac

In 2019, the box office belonged to Disney

Shalom to host winter tea event

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: Pairing food choices for maximum nutrition

Jicama brings refreshing flavor to hearty bean soup, salad

Review: We tried Sour Patch Kids cereal; was it as bad as we expected?

Tonight's tv highlights

Food: How to make taralli, the crispy Italian snack

Food: Received an air fryer for holidays? Here’s what to make 1st

Ask Amy: Older father hates granddad assumptions

YOUR HOROSCOPE: December 31

Traveling for social media gaining momentum for 2020

Book review: ‘The Fall of Richard Nixon’

Tonight's tv highlights

Geography quiz

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: How added sugar messes with your digestion