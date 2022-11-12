 If your birthday is today: Do what makes you happy. Be responsible for what comes next instead of giving others jurisdiction over your future. Tell the truth, love yourself and walk away from unpleasant situations.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Play to win and protect what you have worked hard to acquire. Adjust your appearance and how you present yourself to others. Address your living conditions.

