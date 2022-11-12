If your birthday is today: Do what makes you happy. Be responsible for what comes next instead of giving others jurisdiction over your future. Tell the truth, love yourself and walk away from unpleasant situations.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Play to win and protect what you have worked hard to acquire. Adjust your appearance and how you present yourself to others. Address your living conditions.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Make plans with a loved one to give you something to look forward to. Be careful when it comes to shared space or expenses.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Do things your way, and others will marvel over your talent. Spending quality time with someone you love will lead to a better understanding of how you can make big improvements.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Patience will help you maintain your dignity when dealing with difficult people. Size up the situation. Do your own thing.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Fixing up your place will lift your spirits and prompt you to entertain. Don't let trivial matters frustrate you. Distance yourself from unsavory situations, and you'll save time and money.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Don't sign up for something you can't handle. Look inward and focus on self-improvement, health and taking care of business.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Take a step back and rethink your strategy. A timeout will allow you to see pitfalls. Proceed with caution. Share with a loved one.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Concentrate on what's essential. Showing discipline and being prepared to step up when needed will pay off.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Socialize with people who make you think and inspire your imagination. A change will broaden your scope and encourage new beginnings.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Arguing or taking on a losing battle will not help your reputation or position. If you want to make a difference, live up to your promises.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Talks will lead to change that will transform the way you do things. Don't waste time opposing the inevitable. Independence begins with you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) It will be easy to overreact due to exaggeration or failure to verify facts. Don't discuss matters unless you have the proof you need.
