In the spring of 1834, under an elm tree at the corner of what is now Dodge and Bluff streets, a crowd of people assembled in front of the home of Samuel Clifton.
The occasion was a murder trial, the first of its kind in Dubuque. The fate of Patrick O’Connor, accused of killing his cabin mate and business partner, George O’Keaf, was to be decided in a land with no laws.
A year before, the region had become part of the Black Hawk Purchase, a treaty made following the end of the Black Hawk War. In effect, it was a lawless land of miners, trappers and river men.
Patrick O’Connor, a native of County Cork, Ireland, had arrived in Galena, Ill., in 1826. He was 29 years old and was seeking his fortune in America.
Two years after his arrival, O’Connor suffered a catastrophic accident on a steamboat that would require the amputation of his left leg.
The community took O’Connor under its wing, helping him with expenses, food and raising money to provide him with a wooden leg.
Whether from the humiliation of becoming a charity case, his sudden change of fortune or something else, O’Connor began to drink heavily. He became belligerent and unpleasant. He set fire to his cabin in an attempt to bilk more money out of Galena’s citizenry. When the truth of how the fire was set was revealed to the town by a local merchant, O’Connor tried to kill him.
Those who had helped him in the past now threatened to lynch him, and O’Connor fled across the Mississippi River to Dubuque, where he went into the lead mining business with a fellow Irish immigrant, 22-year-old George O’Keaf.
On May 19, 1834, O’Keaf and a friend returned to his and O’Connor’s cabin after a trip to buy provisions. Finding the door locked, O’Keaf called out to O’Connor to open the door. The friend reported that O’Connor replied, “I’ll open it when I get ready.”
After a period of time, it began to rain and O’Keaf grew impatient. He forced the door open, stepped inside and was met with gunfire from O’Connor’s musket. Five slugs entered his chest, and he was killed instantly.
Miners at a nearby smelter rushed to the cabin. When asked why he had shot his partner, O’Connor replied, “That is my business.”
There was a murmur through the crowd about hanging O’Connor on the spot, but he was taken to Dubuque. The next day, a court was organized to try O’Connor for murder.
Captain White was chosen as the prosecutor. O’Connor chose Captain Bates, a man he had previously worked for in Galena. O’Connor was also allowed to select the jury from a pool of 24 men chosen from the crowd.
When asked if he was satisfied with his choices, O’Connor said, “I have no objection to any of them. You have no laws in the country and you cannot try me.”
O’Connor repeated that statement several times during the trial.
His bravado at thinking he would escape punishment quickly dissipated when the jury came back with a guilty verdict, ordering that O’Connor “be hung by the neck until he is dead, which sentence shall take effect on Tuesday the 20th day of June, 1834, at one o’clock P.M.”
Appeals made to Gov. Daniel Dunkin, of Missouri, and President Andrew Jackson were denied, both citing that they had no jurisdiction in Black Hawk Territory.
On the day of his execution, O’Connor was loaded into a wagon alongside his coffin. He was escorted by a priest. Main Street was lined with 163 men bearing loaded rifles. Two steamboats had arrived from Wisconsin that morning, loaded with spectators. Witnesses estimated the crowd at more than 1,000.
Elphalet Price, a witness who wrote an account of the trial and hanging, said that as the wagon headed toward the gallows that had been erected at the corner of what is now White and Seventh streets, “the stores, shops and groceries had closed up their doors and life no longer manifested itself through the bustling hum of worldly pursuits. All was as silent as a Sabbath morn save the tolling of the village bell.”
O’Connor was hung, then buried at the foot of the gallows. In 1852, his remains were uncovered when the foundation was dug for the Jefferson Hotel. He was reinterred in the city burial grounds. In 1867, his remains were moved to Linwood Cemetery.
Three days after the execution, Congress passed an emergency measure to attach the Black Hawk Territory to the Michigan Territory “for the purpose of temporary government.” Jackson signed it into law the following day.
It was too late to save Patrick O’Connor from his fate, but his trial might have hastened the structure of government and the eventual formation of the State of Iowa.
Sources: “The Hanging of Patrick O’Connor and Frontier Justice,” by Edward E. Deckert and Constance R. Cherba, www.historynet.com; “The Trial and Execution of Patrick O’Connor at the Dubuque Mines in the Summer of 1834,” an account by eyewitness Elphalet Price first published in Annals of Iowa in Oct. 1865; www.encycolopediadubuque.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.