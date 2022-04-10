April is Autism Acceptance Month, giving us another opportunity to find exciting new titles to add to our bookshelves so we can diversify all year long.
These recently published titles would be perfect to share with school-age children and tweens.
“Get a Grip, Vivy Cohen,” by Sarah Kapit (Dial Books, 2020)
Vivy Cohen, an autistic 11-year-old, is obsessed with all things baseball. It all started when legendary baseball player, VJ Capello, taught her how to throw his famous knuckleball at an event for kids with autism. Vivy has practiced and perfected the throw and feels ready to join a real baseball team.
The problem is, Vivy can’t seem to find anyone who believes in her enough to let her try. Her mother is overprotective, and since she is a girl, everyone wants her to just try softball instead.
Just when things start to feel hopeless, a local Little League coach sees Vivy practicing her pitch and invites her to join their team, the Flying Squirrels. Will Vivy be able to prove herself to the team?
This charming, hopeful novel is told in letters written from Vivy to her baseball hero, VJ Capello. The letters perfectly capture the magic that comes from people connecting over their shared passions as well as Vivy’s journey with self-doubt and determination.
This title is perfect for readers who love sports, stories told in letters and plucky heroines.
“Me and Sam-Sam Handle the Apocalypse,” by Susan Vaught (Simon & Schuster, 2019)
When Jesse’s dad gets arrested for stealing money meant for the library, Jesse knows she has to find a way to prove his innocence and clear his name. Unfortunately, even with the help of her friend, Springer, and her beloved Pomeranian, Sam-Sam, Jesse isn’t sure she has what it takes to be a hero.
After all, with a mom serving overseas with a bomb-sniffing dog of her own, Jesse knows what heroes look like and suspects she might fall a little short. Jesse has a neuro-processing disorder which puts her “on the spectrum or whatever” and makes things complicated sometimes.
When a tornado hits their town just as Jesse and Springer are getting close to solving the mystery, Jesse’s new mission is to track down Sam-Sam and make sure he is OK.
In the end, everyone might be surprised at who has what it takes to be a hero. Hand this title to kids who like mysteries, action and characters who stand up for themselves.
“Planet Earth is Blue,” by Nicole Panteleakos (Yearling, 2020)
The year is 1986. Nova is 12 years old and she has just been placed with a new foster family. Nova is autistic and mostly nonverbal, so lots of people dismiss her as not being smart and having nothing to say.
Her sister Bridget was the only person who could truly understand her, but now that she has run away, Nova is left on her own to navigate a new family and a new school.
Nova is not totally hopeless yet, though. Her sister promised that they would watch the launch of the space shuttle Challenger together, so Nova is sure she will come back.
In the meantime, Nova is discovering that she might be able to show her teachers and classmates who she really is all on her own.
Throughout the story, readers are able to see into Nova’s past, read letters Nova writes to Bridget about her present and prepare themselves for the gut-wrenching ending.
Give this title to readers who enjoy historical fiction, tearjerkers and characters with different abilities.
Diversifying our bookshelves is one of the best ways to build empathy and understanding for ourselves and the people around us.
Neurodivergent authors and characters deserve to take up space all year round, so let this month be the jumping off point for you and your bookshelf. You can find these titles and more at your local library and bookstore.