The Loras College National Alumni Board has announced its 2019 Distinguished Alumni Award winners. The five individuals formally will receive their awards during the College’s homecoming on Saturday, Oct. 12.
The winners include:
- Daniel E. Bowen III, Ph.D., 1990 graduate, Amicus Award.
- James A. Welu, Ph.D., 1966 graduate, Professional Achievements.
- Faye A. Finnegan, 1978 graduate, Campus Contributions.
- Kelly M. Johnson, 1988 graduate, Humanitarian.
- Nathaniel O. Gee, 2009 graduate, Young Alumni.
Each winner was nominated by fellow classmates, former faculty and/or family members as an individual who exemplified the Loras College mission statement and has made a difference in the lives of others.