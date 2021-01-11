The holidays bring a unique blend of nostalgia, generosity, traditions and love.
Getting together with family, donating to causes and encompassing selflessness are some heart-filled traits that come to mind.
Mentally, physically and emotionally, it felt like 2020 lasted 20 years. When I’m with my patients, we have regular conversations about mental health.
I have found that when people are going through a chronic disease, cancer or any other health hardship, if they don’t address their mind and body, complete healing is difficult to achieve. I also have noticed a lot more emotional trauma last year than in the past. Most of my patients admit to having anxiety, anxiousness or stress.
Symptoms of anxiety or stress
- Feeling overwhelmed.
- Inability to feel pleasure.
- Irrational thoughts.
- Overly forgetful.
- Agitation, easily annoyed, irritated.
- Difficulties communicating clearly.
- Easily scared, fear of death.
- Chest tightness, difficulty taking full breaths, muscle tightness.
- Lowered immunity, easily become sick, cold sore breakout.
Things you can do to help
• Download a meditation app on your phone. I love “Headspace app” or “CALM app.” They have 10-minute meditations that you can do anywhere.
• Find a creative outlet that allows you to step away from your normal day-to-day habits where you can create without a timeline. My business mentors always said they had their biggest breakthroughs while they were away, relaxing somewhere disconnected from their daily tasks.
• Try yoga. It can help ground and make you feel balanced. Yoga doesn’t have to be crazy poses or end with you looking like a pretzel. You can sit on your mat (or the floor) and take conscious deep breaths. Tai Chi is another great, slow-moving, grounding exercise practice for the body and mind.
• Supplement your mental health. I offer “anxiety support,” which helps to keep people in a more relaxed state throughout the day. The main ingredient is an amino acid, L-Theanine. Unlike benzodiazepines, L-Theanine is not habit forming, not a synthetic chemical and not addictive. It increases brain levels of dopamine and serotonin, resulting in general feelings of calm.
A calming effect usually is noted within 30-40 minutes at a dose of 50 to 200mg and typically lasts eight to 10 hours. Moderate anxiety symptoms often improve with a regimen of 200mg once or twice daily. More severe anxiety symptoms might require doses up to 200mg four times per day. It also can be taken at bedtime to calm the racing mind and have a restful nights sleep.
• Look at your food intake. It can trigger stress and anxiety. High amounts of sugar can decrease our immune system, make us feel sick and keep us in a cycle of the blues. I challenge you to try a gluten-free, dairy-free diet for four weeks and see how your body does.
By implementing these recommendations, I have not had to put any patient on medications for their mood. When we assist our mind, body and spirit, our overall sense of wellbeing and mood quickly follows.
I hope you have a safe and fruitful 2021.