We are a people obsessed with our health. Many advertisements we see, read, and hear are for medications, diet plans and supplements. We watch ourselves for symptoms and discomforts as can only a people living in abundance.

We are obese, many of us, and I say this as one who is. We are many of us diabetics from eating poorly or overeating, far more than in times past. Generations ago, who could afford prepared meals and sweets as we can?

