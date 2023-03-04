We are a people obsessed with our health. Many advertisements we see, read, and hear are for medications, diet plans and supplements. We watch ourselves for symptoms and discomforts as can only a people living in abundance.
We are obese, many of us, and I say this as one who is. We are many of us diabetics from eating poorly or overeating, far more than in times past. Generations ago, who could afford prepared meals and sweets as we can?
Much in our lives is out of our control, and we feel it and know it. As we approach Lent, at the time of this writing, we are encouraged to worry less about the things we cannot change, and to focus on the things we can. One of the things we can control, albeit with struggle, is what we eat.
Fasting is a time-honored spiritual practice, referenced in the Old Testament and the New. Why fasting, as opposed to all the other acts we should control or cease entirely?
It is, I suspect, because fasting is control over something we cannot do without. If we have a problem using vulgar or inappropriate language, we can stop. It might be difficult; engrained habits are hard to break. But we have no physical need to scandalize our neighbor with bad language.
We can cease profligate acts with our resources, budgeting so that we have alms to give. It might be hard to give up some luxury, but for many of us, we have luxuries to surrender. We can donate to worthy causes or volunteer.
Fasting is in a different category. Food is something our body needs. It is harder, I suspect, to control our actions than to either do or not do.
Control doesn’t come to us easily. Ask anyone who has given up smoking; the habit can be very hard to break. But you do not need nicotine to live. You must have sustenance.
We are rational beings, made in the image and likeness of our Creator. Unlike the rest of creation, we can contemplate, we can self-evaluate and modify our behaviors. Human beings, alone, can mull over their actions, examine them and make changes.
The church through history has invited people to fast, in times of trouble, in times of discernment, in times of preparation. By being an act of the human will, it is an offering we can make the animal world cannot. By an exercise in obedience, it toughens us. If this seems exaggerated, imagine walking by a favorite restaurant and smelling bacon when one is abstaining from meat.
We must have food but can control what food, and what quantities. It is difficult, no doubt. It is no surprise that training for God’s work is hard. If there is no higher calling, then it is no wonder the training is challenging.
But it can be done. Explore fasting this Lenten season; it comes with a great price, and a greater reward.
