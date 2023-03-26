Something came over Larry Friedman just the other day.
The Dubuquer sat down to briefly review some historical notes about the 19th century tri-state area lumber baron Henry L. Stout. Immersed in the life of the man whose family granted land for Carnegie-Stout Public Library, Friedman received a jolt when he glanced at a clock.
“I realized two hours had gone by,” Friedman said.
Dubuque born and raised, Friedman, 96, is known for his volunteerism and philanthropic efforts. He was named the Telegraph Herald’s First Citizen in 1999.
Since Friedman retired from his insurance business 24 years ago, he can devote more of his time to delving into local history.
“I can spend hours doing research,” Friedman said. “Dubuque has so much wonderful history.”
He credits his interest in history to his late wife, Renee.
“She was the head tour guide when buses (of visitors) would come in from across the country,” Friedman said. “She would give them the history of Dubuque. That got me going. After she would be talking about these various people (from Dubuque history), I would collect (historical) postcards of these same people.”
Mike Gibson is the nearly full-time volunteer archivist at the Center for Dubuque History at Loras College. He spent 37 years as the employed full-time archivist at the facility.
“If you ask my wife, she’d say I’m here just as much as I was when I was employed here,” Gibson said.
The center is full of documents and other source materials related to local history.
“I cannot turn my back on it,” Gibson said. “Most of my working life involved building and maintaining this collection.”
Gibson said his passion for history is driven by moments when people make a personal connection to the past. He recalls a day when students from the former Central Alternative High School were visiting the center, researching the Dubuque Shot Tower for a project.
“One of the (visiting) young men said, ‘I don’t want to do nothing,’ and he stood around with his hands in his pockets and he wouldn’t sit down with the other students and read stuff or look through things,” Gibson said.
The young man’s peers eventually convinced him to sit down and he began to browse a book.
“It was quiet in here, they were all studying,” Gibson said. “He started looking through a book and suddenly he goes ‘Wow! Look here, my great-great-grandfather helped build the Shot Tower!’ That’s a ‘wow’ moment. To me, that’s a connection to history. I don’t know whatever became of that young man, but for that moment, he made a personal connection to local history.”
Gibson said those “wow” moments give local history an advantage over other areas of history.
“People can make a personal connection to the past,” he said. “It’s harder to make a personal connection with the pyramids (in Egypt), but it doesn’t matter whether it’s Timbuktu or Oregon or Idaho or wherever, somebody can make a personal connection to the past in that location — in a city, a county, a state.”
Friedman has experienced a number of the “wow” moments Gibson describes. In several cases, those moments have prompted him to delve even deeper into local history, and he has written books about subjects such as Dubuque industrialist A.A. Cooper and steamboat magnate Joseph “Diamond Jo” Reynolds.
“I just kept finding more and more things, and finally, someone said, ‘Why don’t you write about them?’ So I did.”
Kristin Glomstad-Yoon, curator of historic collections for the Dubuque County Historical Society and its National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, said the Dubuque area is a region that lends itself to historical research.
“There definitely is an appetite for local history in Dubuque,” Glomstad-Yoon said. “There is so much to get interested in and I think local history is fascinating. Some people think history is boring — that it’s just memorizing dates. Actually, history is understanding how you fit into the world and why the world is the way it is. It’s a really illuminating area.”
Friedman taps into locally available resources to pursue his research.
“I spend a lot of time at the library and at the museum and (the Center for Dubuque History) at Loras College,” he said.
Glomstad-Yoon said Dubuque has a variety of good resources for budding local historians.
“Especially if you’re doing research on a family, the (Carnegie-Stout Public) Library is a great resource,” she said. “I send researchers there a lot when I am unable to answer genealogy questions. The Center for Dubuque History at Loras is another great resource. Our research library (at the museum) is noncirculating, but people can read the books here. We have a lot of archival material here as well.”
Gibson said small towns can be great resources for amateur or professional historians.
“Out in the county, there are historical museums in Dyersville and Cascade,” he said.
