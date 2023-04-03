Statins are the most common drug class of prescriptions in America and more than 40 million adults take them, according to the Cleveland Clinic. But a new study in JAMA Network Open found that around 20% of high-risk patients don’t take statins, even when their doctor recommends them. And an earlier study revealed that up to 50% of patients stop taking statins, reduce their dose or take them irregularly because they believe the medication is causing muscle pain and other side effects.
That, say researchers, is an exaggeration of the incidence of serious side effects; they actually afflict 7% to 9% of those taking a statin (and 5% to 7% of people taking a placebo!). But whatever the cause, when patients don’t take their prescribed statin, they’re increasing their risk of stroke, heart attack and death. Until now.
A new study shows that a Food and Drug Administration-approved medication called bempedoic acid effectively lowers lousy LDL cholesterol, protecting against a cardiovascular “event” without causing muscle pain or other side effects.
How effective is this alternative medication? The researchers found that it reduced cholesterol by 21% and lowered patients’ risk of heart attack by 23%. It also lowered the risk of having a stent implanted or having bypass surgery by 19%. It is more expensive, but most insurance companies will cover it if you’ve taken two different statins and experienced side effects from each. So, if you’re not taking your prescribed statin — or experience unpleasant side effects — talk to your doc about trying this alternative.
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.
