Play: ”12 Dates of Christmas”
Performers: The Grand Opera House.
Site: The Grand Opera House,
135 W. Eighth St.
Times/Dates: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24, through Sunday, Dec. 27.
Cost: $15. Tickets are being sold in groups of two, three or four. Patrons are asked to purchase tickets within a selected group. Seating is limited to 200 tickets per performance to allow for social distancing. Tickets can be purchased at the box office, online or by calling 563-588-1305. Box office hours are noon to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Online: www.thegrandoperahouse.com
COVID-19 information: Groups will be socially distanced, and all patrons are required to wear masks in the theater. For more information on COVID-19 protocols, visit www.thegrandoperahouse.com/covid-policies.
Synopsis
Mary turns on the TV on Thanksgiving morning to watch the Macy’s parade to find her fiancé kissing another woman. As Mary recounts a year’s worth of romantic encounters, the audience is treated to stories of being set up, hooked up, strung up and fed up while navigating the treacherous dating scene in New York City. It seems that finding herself alone during the most wonderful time of the year finally will crush her spirit until Mary goes on the best date she’s had all year with the person she least expects.
Tidbits
- The production is being directed by Sue Flogel, a local actress and director and artistic associate at Dubuque’s Bell Tower Theater.
- The play was written by Gina Hoben, a New York-based writer and actor.
- The one-woman show is semi-autobiographical, based on Hoben’s experiences with relationships during the holiday season.
- The play contains adult language and subject matter and is not recommended for children.
Quotable, from actress Megan Frankovich
- “This is a one-woman show. Performing on stage alone is a very different and new experience for me. While it is a little daunting not having castmates to play off of, it is very rewarding to be able to give life to many characters at once.”
- “The show presents a variety of characters and situations that are at times hilarious, melancholy, frustrating and heartwarming. It realistically represents the ups and downs of dating that I think many can relate to.”
- “I think the show will be particularly enjoyable for those that have been on bad dates that (they) can now look back and laugh (at).
“
- Mary is actually very different from me, which makes playing her such a fun challenge.”