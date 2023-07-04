Molly Pitcher

When Mary Ludwig fearlessly manned a cannon in battle after her husband was hurt in combat at Monmouth, N.J., she earned the nickname "Molly Pitcher."

 Contributed

The Revolutionary War may have been mostly fought by men, but women were an indispensable part of America’s fight for freedom.

You’ve heard of Abigail Adams and Betsy Ross, but how many other heroines do you know from our War of Independence? Test your knowledge with this short, easy and fun quiz.

Recommended for you

Tags