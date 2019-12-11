Cosby loses bid to overturn sexual assault conviction
Bill Cosby lost his bid to overturn his sexual assault conviction Tuesday, as an appeals court upheld the verdict in the first celebrity trial of the #MeToo era.
In its ruling, the Superior Court affirmed the right of prosecutors to call other accusers to bolster their case — the same issue fought over in movie mogul Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault trial, now set for Jan. 6.
“This decision is a reminder that no one is above the law,” Andrea Constand, the victim in Cosby’s case, said in a text message Tuesday.
Lawyers for Cosby had argued eight issues on appeal. They challenged the judge’s decision to air Cosby’s damaging deposition testimony from a related lawsuit; said he had a binding promise from a former prosecutor that he would never be charged; and said a juror had prejudged Cosby’s guilt.
The appeals court rejected those arguments and also upheld his classification as a sexually violent predator.
Cosby, 82, can now ask the state Supreme Court to consider his appeal.
Luke Bryan’s exotic stag shot, killed
COLUMBIA, Tenn. — An exotic red stag owned by country music singer Luke Bryan was shot and killed on his private property outside of Nashville last week, Tennessee wildlife officials confirmed.
Investigators think the deer was shot from the road, state Wildlife Resources Agency spokesman Barry Cross said.
The wildlife official said Bryan’s farm manager reported the shooting, which investigators think took place between last Wednesday and last Friday.
Red stags are not native to the U.S. — they’re a species of deer similar to elk, and are typically found in mountainous regions of Europe and Asia.
Bryan and his wife Caroline help operate Brett’s Barn on one of their properties, a petting zoo founded by the couple in memory of their niece, who died as an infant. Children can come there and interact with horses, pigs and more exotic animals such as kangaroos and an alpaca.