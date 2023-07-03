“I’m gonna be ‘round my vegetables/I’m gonna chow down my vegetables/I love you most of all/My favorite vegetable.” When The Beach Boys recorded “Vegetables” in 1967, they were trying to get happier and healthier — and hoped to help others feel better, too.

They were onto something, since choosing to eat the right foods can do more than make you healthy. Tasty, nutritious foods also make you happier. They do that by fueling you with vitamins, minerals and other nutrients, such as omega-3 fatty acids, folate, magnesium, potassium, zinc, and vitamins A, B6, B12 and C. Those nutrients then help your body produce neurotransmitter/hormones that elevate your mood, such as dopamine and serotonin.

