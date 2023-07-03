“I’m gonna be ‘round my vegetables/I’m gonna chow down my vegetables/I love you most of all/My favorite vegetable.” When The Beach Boys recorded “Vegetables” in 1967, they were trying to get happier and healthier — and hoped to help others feel better, too.
They were onto something, since choosing to eat the right foods can do more than make you healthy. Tasty, nutritious foods also make you happier. They do that by fueling you with vitamins, minerals and other nutrients, such as omega-3 fatty acids, folate, magnesium, potassium, zinc, and vitamins A, B6, B12 and C. Those nutrients then help your body produce neurotransmitter/hormones that elevate your mood, such as dopamine and serotonin.
To increase your happiness, you can enjoy salmon, anchovies, herring and other omega-3-rich fish. According to Mental Health America, five of eight studies looking at omega-3s and depression found that they can boost your mood. The other three studies had inconclusive evidence.
Recommended for you
You also need fiber. A study from 2002 found that people who eat a high-fiber diet (loaded with 100% whole grains, lots of fruits and vegetables) were less distressed, had better cognition, fell asleep more easily, and were less likely to be depressed than folks eating a low-fiber diet.
Leafy greens and mushrooms deliver a good dose of zinc and magnesium, and skinless lean chicken and turkey as well as salmon give you vitamins B3, B6 and B12. (Low levels of B12 and other B vitamins are associated with depression.)