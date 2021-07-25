Recently, I was intrigued to hear a friend say she would gladly be transported permanently back to the 1960s, the era in which she grew up.
Although I’ve written nostalgically in this space about grand old department stores and other midcentury icons, I wouldn’t want to return.
Here’s what I don’t miss:
- “Parties” in which you were either expected to buy something or courted to participate in a selling scheme yourself. Such invitations are still issued, but at least in my experience, they are rare.
- Maps — physical ones — for navigating in the car. While I love the mystery of a paper map beckoning me to ports faraway, unfolding and squinting at one while driving was a nuisance. I love my Garmin, which itself has a whiff of quaintness, with most people now using built-in car screens instead.
- Passive acceptance of racism, a scourge which exists, but I hope outrage and increased awareness is moving us in the right direction.
- No air conditioning. How thrilled my family was when we got a room unit downstairs. On sweltering nights, it was bliss for my sister and me to escape our attic bedroom and sleep on floor pallets in the living room, alongside my parents occupying the “duofold” (pull-out couch).
- Being expected to fit into a mold. Nonconformity is more accepted now, don’t you think?
- Dropping by. Cellphones have made turning up at someone’s door unannounced a practice that is increasingly rare (unless it’s caucus time in Iowa, which might change if we lose our first-caucus status). When I was growing up, people often dropped by on Sunday afternoons. We didn’t have a garage, so our copper Impala in the driveway was a dead giveaway that we were home. (Once my parents weren’t in the mood for guests, so Dad solved the problem by parking on the street a block away.)
- Power lines. When I first moved to my home in suburban Ames, Iowa, I walked the neighborhood at night and wondered why — other than the lack of mature trees — the landscape looked so barren. Then, I realized I was accustomed to living in old neighborhoods with power lines rather than buried cables. And while the landscape looks a little eerie to me at twilight, the advantage of not having to deal with downed power lines trumps nostalgia.
- Enormous speakers for stereo systems. They looked like those monoliths built by space aliens in “A Space Odyssey: 2001.” It’s amazing that today such high-quality sound can come from a tiny device.
- Cash. I’m charmed by history lessons embedded in coins and bills, but between germs and theft, I suspect their time is spent.
Readers, what do you not miss about earlier times?