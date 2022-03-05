Editor’s note: This is the 10th of an ongoing series that highlights the stained-glass art collections of tri-state worship spaces. Look for future installments the first Saturday of each month.
Just after the turn of the 20th century, the Motherhouse Chapel of the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary was dedicated.
Touted as “an architectural work of rare simplicity and beauty” by the Telegraph Herald when it covered the dedication on Dec. 12, 1902, the service also found 20 young girls received as novices into the order.
Twenty-three years later, Mother Superior Mary Isabella Kane signed a work order for $16,313 worth of renovations (more than a quarter of a million dollars today), including painting, electrical wiring, lights and reflectors, transom glass and additional hanging light fixtures. In addition, 12 stained-glass windows were to be designed, created and installed, plus a large figural window depicting the Holy Family above the altar.
“She was Mother General at the time,” said BVM archivist Jennifer Head. “She was the one who built Mundelein College in Chicago, which broke ground less than two weeks after the stock market crash (in 1929). So she was very gutsy.”
The man behind all of this work was sculptor Alfonso Iannelli, a Chicago-based artist with strong ties to Prairie School architects Frank Lloyd Wright and Barry Byrne. Byrne and Iannelli often collaborated.
“Barry Byrne designed Immaculata High School in Chicago,” Head said.
“Alfonso Iannelli designed the Madonna statue that was above the doorway at Immaculata.”
Byrne, a well-known Prairie School architect who began apprenticing with Wright when he was just 14 years old, found himself in Iowa quite a bit. He had a family member who was a BVM nun, and he designed some residential homes in the state.
“He was probably here quite a bit,” Head said. “He has done some other things out here on this campus.”
Iannelli met Byrne while they were both living in Los Angeles around 1913. Iannelli was designing posters for the Orpheum Theater’s vaudeville acts, and Byrne was roommates with two of Wright’s sons, John and Lloyd.
When Wright’s son John introduced his father to Iannelli’s work, Wright immediately hired the Italian-born artist to design sculptures for his new project, Midway Gardens.
The indoor/outdoor entertainment space was designed to be reminiscent of popular European-style concert gardens. Iannelli’s geometric “sprite” sculptures, which now grace the lobby of the Arizona Biltmore Hotel in Phoenix, would lead to the demise of his and Wright’s partnership and friendship when Wright claimed the sculpture designs as his own.
Iannelli never spoke to Wright again, but he maintained a friendship with Byrne and worked with him on a number of occasions.
While Byrne was not involved in the renovation of the Motherhouse Chapel, it’s likely he connected Kane to the Alfonso Iannelli Studio in Park Ridge, Ill. It was there that Iannelli and his wife Margaret, also an artist, worked on everything from industrial design to sculptures to graphic design.
Iannelli also co-designed several buildings with Byrne and other architects. Although he had no architectural training, his artist’s perspective in concert with an architect’s more concrete design was compelling and often led to commissions.
The stained glass at the Motherhouse Chapel complements that rare architectural simplicity and beauty the Telegraph Herald reporter admired so much in 1902.
“They’re very Art Deco reminiscent,” Head said. “Which falls right in line with the times.”
When the chapel was dedicated in 1902, there were no stained-glass windows.
“I believe part of the issue was always money,” Head said.
The windows, at a cost of $3,500, was a quarter of the invoice total. Today, the cost would be more than $50,000.
While the windows, with the exception of the Holy Family figural window, are more simple geometric designs with some symbolism — a dove, a lily, the Eucharist — the colors are enhanced by the blue paint on the wainscoting of the chapel.
“I have no basis for saying this, but it’s possible that one of the sisters designed the windows,” Head said. “Allegedly, one of the sisters designed the angels that were outside Mundelein College in Chicago, although we’ve never been able to substantiate that. But there were many talented artists among the sisters here. And we do know that the sisters were very involved in the design of their spaces.”
The mosaic Stations of the Cross, which came long after the stained-glass windows, were created by Edmund Demers, a Clarke College (now Clarke University) art professor from 1954 to 1966. Originally, they were in Wright Hall in Chicago, but they were moved to Marian Hall Chapel on the BVM campus when Wright Hall was closed and sold to Loyola University.
When recent construction began at Mount Carmel, the mosaics were moved to the Motherhouse Chapel.
“We aren’t sure exactly what era they’re from,” Head said. “We think the ’60s.”
Maine-born and Yale University-trained, Demers left his mark on Dubuque at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, where his exterior mosaic artwork depicts the life of the apostle.
After retiring to New Hampshire, Demers turned his attention to woodcarving, creating many original wood instruments and bird carvings. He died in 2019 at 98 years old.
Head said there are no records of Iannelli spending any length of time in Dubuque while he was working for the BVM sisters.
“The windows were probably made in his studio and shipped here,” she said. “He probably came once to look at the space, and maybe came the day they were installed.”
Iannelli did write about the chapel — the colors he used, the focal point of the Holy Family stained-glass window, the dramatization of his color scheme and how the windows were placed to gather the maximum natural light.
But it also is clear from his writing that he understood the reverence of the space he had just completed:
“So the spirit of Our Lady of Mount Carmel is symbolized in the whole of the chapel, and the novices and Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary may here find inspiration to carry that spirit into their life work.”