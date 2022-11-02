If your birthday is today: Expanding your interests will seem like a good idea, but before you change, put together a financial plan. Choose a course of action to help you maintain an affordable lifestyle. A new look will give you the boost you need to follow your heart.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Improve your surroundings, but budget for and hire an expert if necessary. A change of heart will leave you uncertain.

