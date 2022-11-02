If your birthday is today: Expanding your interests will seem like a good idea, but before you change, put together a financial plan. Choose a course of action to help you maintain an affordable lifestyle. A new look will give you the boost you need to follow your heart.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Improve your surroundings, but budget for and hire an expert if necessary. A change of heart will leave you uncertain.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Stick to the truth. Refuse to let anyone stand between you and what you want to achieve. Know when to say no and walk away.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 20) Establish what you are willing and capable of doing. A discussion will offer insight into options you hadn't considered.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Learn from experience and make decisions that will encourage you to focus on putting your responsibilities behind you.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) If you pay attention to money matters, a financial gain will come your way. An unexpected opportunity will take you on an adventure that will give you hope for better days ahead.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Refuse to let anyone interfere with your plans or promises. Be straightforward about what you can do and what you need others to do.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) A change will give you a different perspective on life, love and what's possible. Dig in and try your hand at something new. The impact your success has will encourage you to be less fearful.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Offer explicit information and call out anyone who offers plans with no potential to manifest into something lucrative. Trust in your ability.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Consider what you enjoy doing most and head in that direction. Find additional information to help you succeed. Connect with people who can help you reach your goal.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Prepare to do the work yourself. It's up to you to concentrate on reaching your target on time and within budget. Efficiency will count for much.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Not everything will fit into your plans. Listen to suggestions, but in the end, choose the path that provides you with satisfaction.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) A passionate attempt will turn out just the way you want. Use your discipline and enthusiasm to get yourself where you want to go.
