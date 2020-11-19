In October 2016, the Oglesby family gathered in Dubuque for the wedding of Mike Oglesby’s daughter, Shannon.
She had been living in New Zealand and returned to her hometown to celebrate with family and friends. It was a milestone event, with many family members who hadn’t seen each other in a while.
Diane Rambousek, Mike’s sister, said her brother looked a bit thinner than normal and recently had experienced a blood clot, which was a topic of conversation at the wedding.
“We were wondering why he had a blood clot,” she said. “He was a healthy guy.”
Two weeks after the wedding, Mike called Diane, a nurse practitioner, and talked to her about some symptoms he’d been experiencing. She urged him to go to his doctor.
On Nov. 6, Mike was diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer. By that time, the cancer had metastasized to his liver.
Mike died on Jan. 6, 2017, exactly two months to the day after his diagnosis. He was 52.
The Oglesby family quickly turned their grief into action.
“We transformed our grief into something positive,” Rambousek said . “We couldn’t help Mike. He knew that. We knew that. But we could do something now.”
The family talked about hosting a 5K to raise funds, but Mike’s daughter, Shannon Huber, had a bigger vision.
“She said, ‘We need to do more than that,’” Rambousek said.
The result was the Michael W. Oglesby Foundation, founded by Rambousek, Huber and other family members, including Huber’s sister, Brittany Keating, and two more of Mike’s siblings, Mary Ellen and Tom.
The family decided the mission of the foundation would be to not only assist those dealing with a pancreatic cancer diagnosis but also to fund research and educate people about the disease.
“We don’t know enough about pancreatic cancer,” said Rambousek, who explained that unlike other cancers, there is no early screening test. The lack of that kind of test often results in a late-stage diagnosis.
The day Mike died, pancreatic cancer surpassed breast cancer as a leading cause of cancer death. Only 9% of those diagnosed will survive five years after their diagnosis, and more than 70% won’t survive the first year. These numbers
haven’t changed significantly in more than 40 years.
“There has not been a good breakthrough in early detection,” Rambousek said.
The foundation’s primary fundraiser is an annual 5K. Much of the money raised from that event goes to the University of Wisconsin’s Carbone Cancer Center Pancreas Cancer Task Force, where surgeon and scientist Dr. Sean Ronnekleiv-Kelly leads a team in pancreatic cancer research.
“His work is best suited to finding screening studies and finding ways to discover it early,” Rambousek said. “We wanted to keep our funds local so people knew it was going to research here and will benefit people in the tri-state area.”
Rambousek accepted a Pancreatic Cancer Day proclamation — marked today — from Dubuque Mayor Roy Buol this week, something she has done every year for the past five years.
MercyOne Medical Center in Dubuque also will light up with purple lights today to put a spotlight on the disease.
Rambousek said the most important task of the foundation, in addition to funding research, is educating people about pancreatic cancer and how to spot the symptoms, which often can be vague.
“Be your own advocate,” she said. “If you know something is not fundamentally right with your physical health, pursue it.”