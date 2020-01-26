HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Such a Fun Age (An Indies Introduce Title), Kiley Reid, Putnam
2. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
3. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett, Harper
4. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press
5. Olive, Again, Elizabeth Strout, Random House
6. The Starless Sea, Erin Morgenstern, Doubleday
7. The Giver of Stars, Jojo Moyes, Pamela Dorman Books
8. The Water Dancer, Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
9. Long Bright River, Liz Moore, Riverhead Books
10. Dear Edward, Ann Napolitano, The Dial Press
11. Nothing to See Here, Kevin Wilson, Ecco
12. The Testaments, Margaret Atwood, Nan A. Talese
13. The Guardians, John Grisham, Doubleday
14. The Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead, Doubleday
15. The Topeka School, Ben Lerner, FSG
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown
2. Educated (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House
3. The Body, Bill Bryson, Doubleday
4. Successful Aging, Daniel J. Levitin, Dutton
5. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
6. The Blue Zones Kitchen, Dan Buettner, National Geographic
7. Tightrope: Americans Reaching for Hope, Nicholas D. Kristof, Sheryl WuDunn, Knopf
8. Uncanny Valley: A Memoir, Anna Wiener, MCD
9. Becoming, Michelle Obama, Crown
10. Say Nothing, Patrick Radden Keefe, Doubleday
11. Why We Can’t Sleep, Ada Calhoun, Grove Press
12. Catch and Kill, Ronan Farrow, Little Brown
13. The Yellow House, Sarah M. Broom, Grove Press
14. Strange Planet, Nathan W. Pyle, Morrow Gift
15. Acid for the Children, Flea, Grand Central
TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION
1. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
2. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin
3. The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Heather Morris, Harper
4. The Woman in the Window, A.J. Finn, Morrow
5. Unsheltered, Barbara Kingsolver, Harper Perennial
6. Before We Were Yours, Lisa Wingate, Ballantine
7. We Must Be Brave, Frances Liardet, Putnam
8. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin
9. Nine Perfect Strangers, Liane Moriarty, Flatiron Books
10. Girl, Woman, Other, Bernardine Evaristo, Grove Press/Black Cat
11. There There (An Indies Introduce Title), Tommy Orange, Vintage
12. Ghosted, Rosie Walsh, Penguin
13. Little Women (Vintage Classics), Louisa May Alcott, Vintage
14. The Great Alone, Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s Griffin
15. Every Breath, Nicholas Sparks, Grand Central
TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION
1. Just Mercy, Bryan Stevenson, Spiegel & Grau
2. No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference, Greta Thunberg, Penguin
3. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
4. Barracoon, Zora Neale Hurston, Amistad
5. Calypso, David Sedaris, Back Bay
6. Frederick Douglass, David W. Blight, S&S
7. Skin in the Game, Nassim Nicholas Taleb, Random House
8. The Fifth Risk, Michael Lewis, Norton
9. The Library Book, Susan Orlean, S&S
10. The Source of Self-Regard: Selected Essays, Speeches, and Meditations, Toni Morrison, Vintage
11. Deep Creek: Finding Hope in the High Country, Pam Houston, Norton
12. Wild Bill: The True Story of the American Frontier’s First Gunfighter, Tom Clavin, St. Martin’s Griffin
13. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Emotional Intelligence, Harvard Business School Press
14. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Managing Yourself, Harvard Business School Press
15. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Mental Toughness, Harvard Business Review Press
MASS MARKET
1. The Reckoning, John Grisham, Dell
2. The Lying Game, Ruth Ware, Pocket
3. The First Lady, James Patterson, Grand Central
4. The Couple Next Door, Shari Lapena, Penguin
5. Tom Clancy Oath of Office, Marc Cameron, Berkley
6. In the Woods, Tana French, Penguin
7. Pieces of Her, Karin Slaughter, Morrow
8. The Malta Exchange, Steve Berry, Minotaur
9. Past Tense, Lee Child, Dell
10. Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine, Gail Honeyman, Penguin
EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS
1. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
2. Little Women, Louisa May Alcott, Puffin
3. Karen’s Witch, Ann M. Martin, Katy Farina (Illus.), Graphix
4. Best Friends, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second
5. Drama, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
6. Sisters, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
7. Clean Getaway, Nic Stone, Crown Books for Young Readers
8. Smile, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
9. Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson’s Journal, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
10. Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
11. Dog Man Guide to Creating Comics in 3-D, Kate Howard, Dav Pilkey (Illus.), Scholastic
12. Go with the Flow, Karen Schneemann, Lily Williams, First Second
13. White Bird: A Wonder Story, R.J. Palacio, Knopf Books for Young Readers
14. Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy: A Graphic Novel: A Modern Retelling of Little Women, Rey Terciero, Bre Indigo (Illus.), Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
15. The Midwinter Witch, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix
YOUNG ADULT
1. One of Us Is Next, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
2. Infinity Son, Adam Silvera, HarperTeen
3. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
4. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
5. The Fountains of Silence, Ruta Sepetys, Philomel Books
6. The Giver, Lois Lowry, HMH Books for Young Readers
7. The Little Prince, Antoine de Saint-Exupery, Harvest
8. Turtles All the Way Down, John Green, Penguin
9. All the Days Past, All the Days to Come, Mildred D. Taylor, Viking Books for Young Readers
10. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
11. The Prince and the Dressmaker, Jen Wang, First Second
12. On the Come Up, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
13. Salt to the Sea, Ruta Sepetys, Penguin
14. Are You Listening?, Tillie Walden, First Second
15. Frankly in Love, David Yoon, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
CHILDREN’S ILLUSTRATED
1. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
2. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers
3. Love from the Crayons, Drew Daywalt, Oliver Jeffers (Illus.), Penguin Workshop
4. The Serious Goose, Jimmy Kimmel, Random House Books for Young Readers
5. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam
6. Frozen 2 Little Golden Book, Golden Books/Disney
7. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
8. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial
9. The Dinky Donkey, Craig Smith, Katz Cowley (Illus.), Scholastic
10. Frozen 2 Read-Along Storybook, Disney Press
11. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, Putnam
12. Dinosnores, Sandra Boynton, Workman
13. Grumpy Monkey, Suzanne Lang, Max Lang (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
14. Pat the Bunny, Dorothy Kunhardt, Golden Books
15. Little Blue Truck, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
CHILDREN’S SERIES
1. Dog Man (hardover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Diary of a Wimpy Kid (hardover), Jeff Kinney, Amulet
3. Harry Potter (hardcover and paperback), J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
4. Miss Peregrine’s Peculiar Children (hardcover and paperback), Ransom Riggs, Dutton Books for Young Readers, New in Series: The Conference of the Birds
5. Who Was/Is ...? (paperback), Diane Bailey, et al., Penguin Workshop
6. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback), Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
7. Elephant & Piggie (hardover), Mo Willems, Hyperion
8. Magic Tree House (hardcover and paperback), Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House
9. Legacy of Orisha (hardover), Tomi Adeyemi, Henry Holt and Co. (BYR)
10. The Bad Guys (hardcover and paperback), Aaron Blabey, Scholastic