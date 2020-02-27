The Dubuque Museum of Art, 701 Locust St., and the Dubuque Arts Council will host a performance of Cellocentric, an instrumental fusion of classical, new age, jazz, pop and rock music.
The free performance will take place at the museum from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 6.
Cellocentric, whose members include guitarist Doug Wood, cellist Carolina Borja and bassoonist Arleigh Savage, is the Dubuque Arts Council’s artist-in-residence.
Three DuMA exhibitions also will be open: “Flow: Journey Through the Mississippi River Watershed,” “The Merry Makers: Paintings by Carrie Pearce” and “A City at Work: Dubuque Portraits from 1912.”
For more information, visit www.dbqart.org.