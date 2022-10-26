Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
If your birthday is today: Use your imagination to discover what makes you happy. Make home, family and financial security your top priorities. Do things for yourself and you'll have no regrets.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Get moving. You'll feel a lot better once you put things behind you. Use your intuition to make the necessary changes.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- You can dream all you want, but you have to face reality at some point. Clear up what isn't working for you instead of sidestepping situations. Speak the truth.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Share your thoughts and plans. Spend time making your home more suited to your needs. Keep your goals and your life simple.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Take time to look over what's happening around you and choose your words carefully. If you try to wing it, you'll fall short.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Look for a unique way to help someone you love. A gift will make a difference to someone in need. Stick to sensible, simple solutions.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Use your skills to help make a difference and set a precedent for onlookers to take note. Let your actions speak for you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Emotions are close to the surface. Focus on what matters by taking care of your responsibilities. If you love someone, let them know.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) A steady pace forward will get your desired results. Refuse to let someone's uncertainty get in the way. Take pride in what you do. You can make a difference.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Stretch your mind and push yourself physically. Refuse to let anyone force you to the back of the room. Stand up and do your thing.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Use your intelligence to overcome any dilemma. Don't expect things to run smoothly. A power struggle will catch you off guard.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Head down the path of least resistance. Someone you meet along the way will impact how you think. A lifestyle change will encourage you to branch out.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Learning something new will be enlightening. The people you connect with will give you incentive to follow through with your plans. Impulsive behavior could cost you.
