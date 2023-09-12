If your birthday is today: Don't give away your secrets. Be discreet regarding what you know. Listen to your inner voice; be true to yourself. You have plenty to gain if you are willing to go the distance.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Decide what you want to achieve and don't waste time on trivialities. Take the path that will get you where you want to go.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Pursue something that makes you feel helpful and good about yourself. Dedicate your time to making a difference and doing things your way.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Be an observer, don't get involved in something that might jeopardize your time, position or reputation. Dedicate your time and skills to worthwhile improvements and contributions.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Have confidence in yourself and what you can accomplish. Walk away from negativity. Think for yourself, and love the person you choose to be.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Get the most out of whatever situation you encounter and speak the truth. Open your doors to those who need help.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Set a budget and ease stress. Put effort into how you represent yourself. Seek out people you feel comfortable being around.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Explore what's possible and affordable. Distance yourself from frivolous people eager to part you from your cash, position or reputation.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Get into the groove and enjoy the process. A high-energy approach to life and love will help you tap into something you excel at.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Stick close to home and protect yourself from anyone trying to exploit you. Avoid appearing vulnerable to competitors.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Reach out to those who share your sentiments. Watch out for people who don't share your beliefs. Romance is favored.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) An orderly home and lifestyle will put your mind at ease. Ask an expert for input. A networking function, fundraiser or self-improvement project will inspire you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Emotional issues will surface if you jump into something prematurely. Be a responsible observer and spare yourself grief. Focus on self-improvement and tidying up loose ends.