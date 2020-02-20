Since we believe people read books — they do, don’t they? — we’re interested in finding out the favorites of tri-state area readers.
As with some of our past all-time lists such as movies, TV shows and songs, coming up with a comprehensive list of books to choose from was a challenge. We used a variety of similar compilations to come up with the one below.
It includes many of the all-time classics, as well as several of the most popular in a variety of genres based on specific online lists. And, there is a spot for a write-in.
To choose your favorites — up to 10 — go to telegraphherald.com/favbooks. Or, email your favorites to jim.swenson@thmedia.com. Finally, you can mail them to Favorite Books, c/o Jim Swenson, Telegraph Herald, P.O. Box 688, Dubuque, Iowa, 52001.
Deadline is Wednesday, Feb. 26.
- “A Brief History of Time,” Stephen Hawking
- “A Christmas Carol,” Charles Dickens
- “A Farewell to Arms,” Ernest Hemingway
- “A Game of Thrones,” George R.R. Martin
- “A Man in Full,” Tom Wolfe
- “A Prayer for Owen Meany,” John Irving
- “A Season on the Brink,” John Feinstein
- “A Short History of Nearly Everything,” Bill Bryson
- “A Study in Scarlet,” Sir Conan Doyle
- “A Tale Of Two Cities,” Charles Dickens
- “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn,” Betty Smith
- “Alexander Hamilton,” Ron Chernow
- “Alice’s Adventures In Wonderland,” Lewis Carroll
- “And Then There Were None,” Agatha Christie
- “Angela’s Ashes,” Frank McCourt
- “Animal Farm,” George Orwell
- “Anna Karenina,” Leo Tolstoy
- “Anne Frank: The Diary of a Young Girl,” Anne Frank
- “Anne of Green Gables,” Lucy Maud Montgomery
- “Atlas Shrugged,” Ayn Rand
- “Ball Four,” Jim Bouton
- “Brave New World,” Aldous Huxley
- “Brideshead Revisited,” Evelyn Waugh
- “Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee,” Dee Brown
- “Catch-22,” Joseph Heller
- “Charlie And The Chocolate Factory,” Roald Dahl
- “Charlotte’s Web,” E.B. White
- “Cloud Atlas,” David Mitchell
- “Crime And Punishment,” Fyodor Dostoyevsky
- “David Copperfield,” Charles Dickens
- “Dead in the Family,” Charlaine Harris
- “Divergent,” Veronica Roth
- “Don Quixote,” Miguel de Cervantes
- “Dune,” Frank Herbert
- “Emma,” Jane Austen
- “Ender’s Game,” Orson Scott Card
- “Fahrenheit 451,” Ray Bradbury
- “Far From The Madding Crowd,” Thomas Hardy
- “Fever Pitch,” Nick Hornby
- “Foundation,” (series), Isaac Asimov
- “Frankenstein,” Mary Shelley
- “Friday Night Lights,” H.G. Bissinger
- “Game of Thrones,” (series), George R.R. Martin
- “Gone Girl,” Gillian Flynn
- “Gone With the Wind,” Margaret Mitchell
- “Gorky Park,” Martin Cruz Smith
- “Great Expectations,” Charles Dickens
- “Hannibal,” Thomas Harris
- “Harry Potter” (series), JK Rowling
- “His Dark Materials,” Philip Pullman
- “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings,” Maya Angelou
- “In Cold Blood,” Truman Capote
- “Into Thin Air,” Jon Krakauer
- “Irresistible Forces,” Danielle Steel
- “It,” Stephen King
- “Jane Eyre,” Charlotte Brontë
- “Jonathan Livingston Seagull,” Richard Bach
- “Lake Wobegon Days,” Garrison Keillor
- “Les Miserables,” Victor Hugo
- “Little Women,” Louisa May Alcott
- “Lonesome Dove,” Larry McMurtry
- “Lord Of The Flies,” William Golding
- “Middlemarch,” George Eliot
- “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil,” John Berendt
- “Midnight’s Children,” Salman Rushdie
- “Moby-Dick,” Herman Melville
- “Moneyball: The Art of Winning an Unfair Game,” Michael Lewis
- “Murder on the Orient Express,” Agatha Christie
- “Mrs. Dalloway,” Virginia Woolf
- “Myra Breckinridge,” Gore Vidal
- “Nineteen Eighty-Four,” George Orwell
- “Of Mice And Men,” John Steinbeck
- “On The Road,” Jack Kerouac
- “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” Ken Kesey
- “One Hundred Years Of Solitude,” Gabriel García Márquez
- “Outlander,” (series), Diana Gabaldon
- “Paper Lion: Confessions of a Last-String Quarterback,” George Plimpton
- “Pride and Prejudice,” Jane Austen
- “QB VII,” Leon Uris
- “Rabbit Redux,” John Updike
- “Salem’s Lot,” Stephen King
- “Sense and Sensibility,” Jane Austen
- “Slaughterhouse-Five,” Kurt Vonnegut
- “Team of Rivals,” Doris Kearns Goodwin
- “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,” Mark Twain
- “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer,” Mark Twain
- “The Autobiography of Malcolm X,” Alex Haley
- “The Big Sleep,” Raymond Chandler
- “The Book Thief,” Markus Zusak
- “The Boys of Summer,” Roger Kahn
- “The Bridges of Madison County,” Robert James Waller
- “The Catcher in the Rye,” JD Salinger
- “The Call of the Wild,” Jack London
- “The Chronicles of Narnia,” (series), C.S. Lewis
- “The Clan of the Cave Bear,” Jean M. Auel
- “The Color Purple,” Alice Walker
- “The Confessions of Nat Turner,” William Styron
- “The Count Of Monte Cristo,” Alexandre Dumas
- “The Da Vinci Code,” Dan Brown
- “The Fault in Our Stars,” John Green
- “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo,” Stiegg Larson
- “The Giver,” Lois Lowry
- “The Godfather,” Mario Puzzo
- “The Grapes Of Wrath,” John Steinbeck
- “The Great Gatsby,” F Scott Fitzgerald
- “The Hand Maid’s Tale,” Margaret Atwood
- “The Help,” Kathryn Stockett
- “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy,” Douglas Adams
- “The Hobbit,” JRR Tolkien
- “The Hound of the Baskervilles,” Arthur Conan Doyle
- “The Hunger Games, (series), Suzanne Collins
- “The Indwelling,” Jerry B. Jenkins
- “The Joy Luck Club,” Amy Tan
- “The Kite Runner,” Khaled Hosseini
- “The Little Prince,” Antoine de Saint-Exupéry
- “The Lord of the Rings,” (series), JRR Tolkien
- “The Lovely Bones,” Alice Sebold
- “The Martian,” Andy Weir
- “The Martian Chronicles,” Ray Bradbury
- “The Maltese Falcon,” Dashielle Hammett
- “The Name of the Rose,” Umberto Eco
- “The Notebook,” Nicholas Sparks
- “The Old Man and the Sea,” Ernest Hemingway
- “The Outsiders,” S.E. Hinton
- “The Partner,” John Grisham
- “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” Stephen Chbosky
- “The Pillars of the Earth,” Ken Follett
- “The Postman Always Rings Twice,” James M. Cain
- “The Right Stuff,” Tom Wolfe
- “The Sellout,” Paul Beatty
- “The Shack,” William P. Young
- “The Shining,” Stephen King
- “The Sound and the Fury,” William Faulkner
- “The Stand,” Stephen King
- “The Sun Also Rises,” Ernest Hemingway
- “The Sympathizer,” Viet Thanh Nguyen
- “The Thorn Birds,” Colleen McCollough
- “The Time Machine,” H.G. Wells
- “The Underground Railroad,” Colson Whitehead
- “The Wind in the Willows,” Kenneth Grahame
- “To Kill a Mockingbird,” Harper Lee
- “Treasure Island,” Robert Louis Stevenson
- “Ulysses,” James Joyce
- “War and Peace,” Leo Tolstoy
- “Watership Down,” Richard Adams
- “Where the Red Fern Grows,” Wilson Rawls
- “Winnie-the-Pooh,” AA Milne
- “Wuthering Heights,” Emily Brontë