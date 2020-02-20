Books
Since we believe people read books — they do, don’t they? — we’re interested in finding out the favorites of tri-state area readers.

As with some of our past all-time lists such as movies, TV shows and songs, coming up with a comprehensive list of books to choose from was a challenge. We used a variety of similar compilations to come up with the one below.

It includes many of the all-time classics, as well as several of the most popular in a variety of genres based on specific online lists. And, there is a spot for a write-in.

To choose your favorites — up to 10 — go to telegraphherald.com/favbooks.

  • “A Brief History of Time,” Stephen Hawking
  • “A Christmas Carol,” Charles Dickens
  • “A Farewell to Arms,” Ernest Hemingway
  • “A Game of Thrones,” George R.R. Martin
  • “A Man in Full,” Tom Wolfe
  • “A Prayer for Owen Meany,” John Irving
  • “A Season on the Brink,” John Feinstein
  • “A Short History of Nearly Everything,” Bill Bryson
  • “A Study in Scarlet,” Sir Conan Doyle
  • “A Tale Of Two Cities,” Charles Dickens
  • “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn,” Betty Smith
  • “Alexander Hamilton,” Ron Chernow
  • “Alice’s Adventures In Wonderland,” Lewis Carroll
  • “And Then There Were None,” Agatha Christie
  • “Angela’s Ashes,” Frank McCourt
  • “Animal Farm,” George Orwell
  • “Anna Karenina,” Leo Tolstoy
  • “Anne Frank: The Diary of a Young Girl,” Anne Frank
  • “Anne of Green Gables,” Lucy Maud Montgomery
  • “Atlas Shrugged,” Ayn Rand
  • “Ball Four,” Jim Bouton
  • “Brave New World,” Aldous Huxley
  • “Brideshead Revisited,” Evelyn Waugh
  • “Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee,” Dee Brown
  • “Catch-22,” Joseph Heller
  • “Charlie And The Chocolate Factory,” Roald Dahl
  • “Charlotte’s Web,” E.B. White
  • “Cloud Atlas,” David Mitchell
  • “Crime And Punishment,” Fyodor Dostoyevsky
  • “David Copperfield,” Charles Dickens
  • “Dead in the Family,” Charlaine Harris
  • “Divergent,” Veronica Roth
  • “Don Quixote,” Miguel de Cervantes
  • “Dune,” Frank Herbert
  • “Emma,” Jane Austen
  • “Ender’s Game,” Orson Scott Card
  • “Fahrenheit 451,” Ray Bradbury
  • “Far From The Madding Crowd,” Thomas Hardy
  • “Fever Pitch,” Nick Hornby
  • “Foundation,” (series), Isaac Asimov
  • “Frankenstein,” Mary Shelley
  • “Friday Night Lights,” H.G. Bissinger
  • “Game of Thrones,” (series), George R.R. Martin
  • “Gone Girl,” Gillian Flynn
  • “Gone With the Wind,” Margaret Mitchell
  • “Gorky Park,” Martin Cruz Smith
  • “Great Expectations,” Charles Dickens
  • “Hannibal,” Thomas Harris
  • “Harry Potter” (series), JK Rowling
  • “His Dark Materials,” Philip Pullman
  • “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings,” Maya Angelou
  • “In Cold Blood,” Truman Capote
  • “Into Thin Air,” Jon Krakauer
  • “Irresistible Forces,” Danielle Steel
  • “It,” Stephen King
  • “Jane Eyre,” Charlotte Brontë
  • “Jonathan Livingston Seagull,” Richard Bach
  • “Lake Wobegon Days,” Garrison Keillor
  • “Les Miserables,” Victor Hugo
  • “Little Women,” Louisa May Alcott
  • “Lonesome Dove,” Larry McMurtry
  • “Lord Of The Flies,” William Golding
  • “Middlemarch,” George Eliot
  • “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil,” John Berendt
  • “Midnight’s Children,” Salman Rushdie
  • “Moby-Dick,” Herman Melville
  • “Moneyball: The Art of Winning an Unfair Game,” Michael Lewis
  • “Murder on the Orient Express,” Agatha Christie
  • “Mrs. Dalloway,” Virginia Woolf
  • “Myra Breckinridge,” Gore Vidal
  • “Nineteen Eighty-Four,” George Orwell
  • “Of Mice And Men,” John Steinbeck
  • “On The Road,” Jack Kerouac
  • “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” Ken Kesey
  • “One Hundred Years Of Solitude,” Gabriel García Márquez
  • “Outlander,” (series), Diana Gabaldon
  • “Paper Lion: Confessions of a Last-String Quarterback,” George Plimpton
  • “Pride and Prejudice,” Jane Austen
  • “QB VII,” Leon Uris
  • “Rabbit Redux,” John Updike
  • “Salem’s Lot,” Stephen King
  • “Sense and Sensibility,” Jane Austen
  • “Slaughterhouse-Five,” Kurt Vonnegut
  • “Team of Rivals,” Doris Kearns Goodwin
  • “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,” Mark Twain
  • “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer,” Mark Twain
  • “The Autobiography of Malcolm X,” Alex Haley
  • “The Big Sleep,” Raymond Chandler
  • “The Book Thief,” Markus Zusak
  • “The Boys of Summer,” Roger Kahn
  • “The Bridges of Madison County,” Robert James Waller
  • “The Catcher in the Rye,” JD Salinger
  • “The Call of the Wild,” Jack London
  • “The Chronicles of Narnia,” (series), C.S. Lewis
  • “The Clan of the Cave Bear,” Jean M. Auel
  • “The Color Purple,” Alice Walker
  • “The Confessions of Nat Turner,” William Styron
  • “The Count Of Monte Cristo,” Alexandre Dumas
  • “The Da Vinci Code,” Dan Brown
  • “The Fault in Our Stars,” John Green
  • “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo,” Stiegg Larson
  • “The Giver,” Lois Lowry
  • “The Godfather,” Mario Puzzo
  • “The Grapes Of Wrath,” John Steinbeck
  • “The Great Gatsby,” F Scott Fitzgerald
  • “The Hand Maid’s Tale,” Margaret Atwood
  • “The Help,” Kathryn Stockett
  • “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy,” Douglas Adams
  • “The Hobbit,” JRR Tolkien
  • “The Hound of the Baskervilles,” Arthur Conan Doyle
  • “The Hunger Games, (series), Suzanne Collins
  • “The Indwelling,” Jerry B. Jenkins
  • “The Joy Luck Club,” Amy Tan
  • “The Kite Runner,” Khaled Hosseini
  • “The Little Prince,” Antoine de Saint-Exupéry
  • “The Lord of the Rings,” (series), JRR Tolkien
  • “The Lovely Bones,” Alice Sebold
  • “The Martian,” Andy Weir
  • “The Martian Chronicles,” Ray Bradbury
  • “The Maltese Falcon,” Dashielle Hammett
  • “The Name of the Rose,” Umberto Eco
  • “The Notebook,” Nicholas Sparks
  • “The Old Man and the Sea,” Ernest Hemingway
  • “The Outsiders,” S.E. Hinton
  • “The Partner,” John Grisham
  • “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” Stephen Chbosky
  • “The Pillars of the Earth,” Ken Follett
  • “The Postman Always Rings Twice,” James M. Cain
  • “The Right Stuff,” Tom Wolfe
  • “The Sellout,” Paul Beatty
  • “The Shack,” William P. Young
  • “The Shining,” Stephen King
  • “The Sound and the Fury,” William Faulkner
  • “The Stand,” Stephen King
  • “The Sun Also Rises,” Ernest Hemingway
  • “The Sympathizer,” Viet Thanh Nguyen
  • “The Thorn Birds,” Colleen McCollough
  • “The Time Machine,” H.G. Wells
  • “The Underground Railroad,” Colson Whitehead
  • “The Wind in the Willows,” Kenneth Grahame
  • “To Kill a Mockingbird,” Harper Lee
  • “Treasure Island,” Robert Louis Stevenson
  • “Ulysses,” James Joyce
  • “War and Peace,” Leo Tolstoy
  • “Watership Down,” Richard Adams
  • “Where the Red Fern Grows,” Wilson Rawls
  • “Winnie-the-Pooh,” AA Milne
  • “Wuthering Heights,” Emily Brontë