If your birthday is today: Pay attention to how present yourself to others; you will feel good about yourself and excel in whatever you pursue. Use your intelligence to entertain people. You will receive many benefits.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Put your energy where it counts and leave no stone unturned. Your dedication to get things done will pay off. Romance is favored.
SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov. 22) Align yourself with like-minded people. Discuss possibilities and make unique suggestions that will address any concerns others might voice. Follow your instincts and protect your reputation.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Take a novel approach to make your surroundings functional and comfortable. Seek people who offer thought-provoking ideas.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Keep a low profile. What you accomplish alone will be far more effective than anything you do with others. Don't risk your health.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Emotions and money won't mix. Emphasize education and travel. Make a pact with yourself to pursue your passion.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) You don't have to stand alone. Reach out to people experiencing a similar situation, and together you'll find solutions.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Keep your life simple and within your capabilities. Get involved in physically and mentally challenging activities.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Work behind the scenes, and something good will transpire. Set a goal and refuse to let anyone push you aside. Do your own thing.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Telling the truth and taking the high road may be difficult, but your honesty will pay off. Don't put yourself in a precarious position.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Move forward with caution. Refuse to let your emotions take the lead. Keep busy and focus on self-improvement instead of trying to convert others to doing things your way.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Think before you spend money or let someone coerce you into something. Don't let anyone pressure you into something that doesn't fit.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Get situations straight in your head before you talk about your concerns. Having the facts will keep you out of trouble. Work to make a positive change.
