If your birthday is today: Pay attention to how present yourself to others; you will feel good about yourself and excel in whatever you pursue. Use your intelligence to entertain people. You will receive many benefits.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Put your energy where it counts and leave no stone unturned. Your dedication to get things done will pay off. Romance is favored.

