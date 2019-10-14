MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. — Due to remodeling and winterization of the theater, Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, will extend programming into the Christmas season for the first time.
This month, Timber Lake Terror, The Haunted Experience at Timber Lake, will take place from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturdays. The experience includes the Trail of Terror, a fun house and a haunted house. The Escape Room also will be available Friday and Saturday nights, where patrons can solve puzzles and clues to open locks and doors to escape the barn. The playhouse will conclude events with its annual offering of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” on Saturday, Oct. 26.
Saturday, Nov. 16, will bring The Blooze Brothers Revue. And on Saturday, Nov. 23, a rock ‘n’ roll tribute, featuring The Neverly Brothers, will take place. Audiences will be led on a guided tour of rock history as it performs hits by Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Chuck Berry, Buddy Holly, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and more.
“Christmas Kaleidoscope” will open the Christmas season, with performances on Thursday, Dec. 5. The show will continue Thursdays-Sundays, Dec. 5-8 and 12-15.
Tickets are available at www.timberlakeplayhouse.org or by calling the box oﬃce at 815-244-2035. Box office hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.