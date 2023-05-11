Today is Thursday, May 11, the 131st day of 2023. There are 234 days left in the year.
On this date:
• In 1647, Peter Stuyvesant arrived in New Amsterdam to become governor of New Netherland.
• In 1858, Minnesota became the 32nd state of the Union.
• In 1927, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences was founded during a banquet at the Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles.
• In 1935, the Rural Electrification Administration was created as one of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal programs.
• In 1946, the first CARE packages, sent by a consortium of American charities to provide relief to the hungry of postwar Europe, arrived at Le Havre, France.
• In 1953, a tornado devastated Waco, Texas, claiming 114 lives.
• In 1960, Israeli agents captured Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
• In 1973, the espionage trial of Daniel Ellsberg and Anthony Russo in the “Pentagon Papers” case came to an end as Judge William M. Byrne dismissed all charges, citing government misconduct.
• In 1981, legendary reggae artist Bob Marley died in a Miami hospital at age 36.
• In 1996, an Atlanta-bound ValuJet DC-9 caught fire shortly after takeoff from Miami and crashed into the Florida Everglades, killing all 110 people on board.
• In 2020, Twitter announced that it would add a warning label to tweets containing disputed or misleading information about the coronavirus.
Today’s birthdays: Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan is 90. Jazz keyboardist Carla Bley is 87. Rock singer Eric Burdon (The Animals; War) is 82. Actor Pam Ferris is 75. Former White House chief of staff John F. Kelly is 73. Actor Shohreh Aghdashloo is 71. Actor Frances Fisher is 71. Sports columnist Mike Lupica is 71. Actor Boyd Gaines is 70. Actor and former MTV VJ Martha Quinn is 64. Actor Tim Blake Nelson is 59. Actor Jeffrey Donovan is 55. Actor Nicky Katt is 53. Actor Coby Bell is 48. Cellist Perttu Kivilaakso is 45. Actor Austin O’Brien is 42. Actor-singer Jonathan Jackson is 41. Rapper Ace Hood is 35. Latin singer Prince Royce is 34. Actor Annabelle Attanasio (TV: “Bull”) is 30. Musician Howard Lawrence (Disclosure) is 29.
