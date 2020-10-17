News in your town

Jerde: Facing the sin of privilege

70 years of singing with the Basilica of St. Francis Xavier Choir

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: Singing the praises of coffee

Ask Amy: Household needs a recycling czar

Survivors of COVID-19 wrestle with questions about God and purpose; one man shares his story

Virtual creative professional conference set for later this month

French Genghis Khan exhibit put off over interference claims

Drs. Oz and Roizen: Why taking smart pills might be dumb -- and dangerous

Ask Amy: Patient friend becomes 'comfort bot'

People in the News: Sculptor Simone Leigh to make history

Disney recruits Rapsody, others for EP honoring Black lives

YOUR HOROSCOPE: October 14

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: Sleep is brain food

Dine Out/Take Out set for Thursday in Dubuque

DSO to host drive-thru beer garden fundraiser

Today in History

Megan Thee Stallion op-ed calls for protecting Black women

Vietnamese shaking beef and noodles

Ask Amy: Midlife crisis tears family apart

Free drive-through food pantry planned in Dubuque

Comfort food: Cheesy sausage and rice stuffed peppers

YOUR HOROSCOPE: October 13

Ask Amy: Danger of COVID-19 not game of Risk

Drs. Oz and Roizen: Freeze veggies, fruits for nutritious produce all winter

On edge of 72, Stevie Nicks just wants to sing live

Audio reviews

Today in History

YOUR HOROSCOPE: October 12

Television Q&A

The tutu girls: group of young cancer survivors reunites

Kwik Care accepting applications for nonprofit donations

Ask Amy: Kindhearted husband has nagging problem

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: Something's fishy ... and that's good

Today in History

People in the News: ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus pens support for Day of the Girl Child

Large Chinese mitten crab crawls into German woman's home

Best-sellers

On the list