Happy New Year!
For those who anticipated the clock’s strike of midnight on Jan. 1 to signal a sudden break away from everything we came to know in 2020, how’s that working out?
So far, the new year might not feel different from the one we just left behind — at least not yet. But hope is on the horizon.
Still, you know what they say: When the world around you doesn’t change, it’s time to change your perspective of the world.
That’s just what I have been doing since stumbling upon what I believed was a light home improvement series on Netflix during the holidays.
Au contraire: “The Minimalists,” a documentary featuring authors, podcasters, filmmakers and public speakers Joshua Fields Millburn and Ryan Nicodermus, was a deep and somewhat emotional dive into the cluttered world of stuff and what compels us to accumulate so much of it.
The result from my innocent attempt to binge yet another home organization show: I wanted to throw away everything I owned. In actuality, I ended up tossing out/donating four enormous bags of random “why-do-I-even-have-these?” possessions almost immediately after the credits rolled.
It felt incredible.
Having spent so much time working from home in 2020, I don’t think I noticed the scope of how much stuff my husband and I had stashed away until I was forced to live with it 24/7.
Our home is clean and fairly well-organized. But we both harbor tendencies to hang onto extraneous items with the belief that “someday” there might be a use for them, because we bought what we believed to be “a steal” at the time, or because someone had gifted an item — or five — to us.
I mean, clearly it makes sense to own 25 wine glasses — in case I decide to open a small winery in my dining room. And isn’t it essential to have dozens upon dozens of towels in the highly unlikely scenario that I’ll have to host the Harlem Globetrotters the next time they’re in town?
I suspect this problem plagues many and perhaps became more pronounced when people were stocking up on toilet paper during the early days of the pandemic.
The thing about freeing up space in our physical surroundings by parting with items we don’t need or use is that it has this mysterious way of freeing up space in other areas of our lives as well. And so, I’ve decided to keep doing this, room by room and month by month in 2021.
My hope is that readers and local organization pros will share their “paring down” tips and tricks with me, with stories appearing throughout the year to map progress and offer advice to others also looking to simplify their lives.
At the start of 2020, I “Marie Kondoed” my wardrobe. It’s definitely time for another round of discovering what items from my closet “spark joy,” so that’s this month’s project.
Next month, I’m heading for the belly of the beast: The basement. If you don’t see my byline resurface, send out the search party.