If your birthday is today: Be true to yourself and dedicated to your beliefs, and don't skip a beat when deciding what's best for you. Take the journey that leads to personal growth, and distance yourself from chaos.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Follow your heart. Consider what others want from you. Don't feel obligated to please everyone. Look inward.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Recognize prospects and implement positive change. Don't fear taking a different path. You will make a mark if you give your all.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Your hands-on help will mean more than a financial contribution. It's time to get your hands dirty. Connect with other do-gooders.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Put jealousy and possessiveness aside. How you treat others will reflect who you are. Offer others hope.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) How you project your thoughts, attributes and willingness to help others will lay the groundwork for what's to come. Don't take on someone else's fight.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Look for ways to make your money work for you. Reducing your overhead will fund something meaningful to you. Make a promise to yourself or to someone you love.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Reassess your thoughts, relationships and lifestyle. Consider if there is something you can do to lighten your load. Live life your way.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Dedicate your time to something meaningful. Take the initiative and seek out those who can contribute to your progress. Opportunities begin with you.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Pay attention to how you present yourself to the world. Socialize, interact with people heading in a direction that interests you and expands your knowledge.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Give yourself time to think and map out your plans. Preparation will make the difference when it comes to reaching your goal.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Home is where the heart is and where you will accomplish the most. Don't let an outsider talk you into something that can lead to trouble.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Develop a plan you are passionate about. Reach out to individuals most likely to help you. Listen to what others say.