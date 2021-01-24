Hardcover Fiction
1. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
2. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell, Knopf
3. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
4. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab, Tor
5. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman, Atria
6. The Prophets, Robert Jones, Jr., Putnam
7. Outlawed, Anna North, Bloomsbury Publishing
8. The Searcher, Tana French, Viking
9. Ready Player Two, Ernest Cline, Ballantine
10. Mexican Gothic, Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey
11. The Liar’s Dictionary, Eley Williams, Doubleday
12. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
13. Transcendent Kingdom, Yaa Gyasi, Knopf
14. Deacon King Kong, James McBride, Riverhead Books
15. The Guest List, Lucy Foley, Morrow
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
2. A Promised Land, Barack Obama, Crown
3. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain: In Which Four Russians Give a Master Class on Writing, Reading, and Life, George Saunders, Random House
4. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
5. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
6. Wintering, Katherine May, Riverhead Books
7. Greenlights, Matthew McConaughey, Crown
8. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson, Crown
9. Keep Sharp, Sanjay Gupta, M.D., S&S
10. Breath, James Nestor, Riverhead Books
11. How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi, One World
12. The Best of Me, David Sedaris, Little, Brown
13. Modern Comfort Food, Ina Garten, Clarkson Potter
14. Evil Geniuses, Kurt Andersen, Random House
15. Mediocre, Ijeoma Oluo, Seal Press
Trade Paperback Fiction
1. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett, Harper Perennial
2. Shuggie Bain, Douglas Stuart, Grove Press
3. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
4. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
5. Interior Chinatown, Charles Yu, Vintage
6. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
7. Home Body, Rupi Kaur, Andrews McMeel
8. Normal People, Sally Rooney, Hogarth
9. The Queen’s Gambit, Walter Tevis, Vintage
10. The Water Dancer, Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
11. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin
12. News of the World, Paulette Jiles, Morrow
13. Parable of the Sower, Octavia E. Butler, Grand Central
14. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor
15. Devotions, Mary Oliver, Penguin
Trade Paperback Nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. On Tyranny, Timothy Snyder, Tim Duggan Books
3. Quit Like a Woman: The Radical Choice to Not Drink in a Culture Obsessed with Alcohol, Holly Whitaker, Dial Press
4. The Body Keeps the Score, Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin
5. The Warmth of Other Suns, Isabel Wilkerson, Vintage
6. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
7. How to Do Nothing, Jenny Odell, Melville House
8. The Truths We Hold, Kamala Harris, Penguin
9. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press
10. My Own Words, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, S&S
11. My Grandmother’s Hands, Resmaa Menakem, Central Recovery Press
12. The Color of Law, Richard Rothstein, Liveright
13. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, One World
14. The New Jim Crow, Michelle Alexander, New Press
15. The Fire Next Time, James Baldwin, Vintage
Mass Market
1. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
2. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
3. Bridgerton: The Duke and I, Julia Quinn, Avon
4. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
5. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace
6. Bridgerton: The Viscount Who Loved Me, Julia Quinn, Avon
7. Slaughterhouse-Five, Kurt Vonnegut, Laurel Leaf
8. The Autobiography of Malcolm X, Malcom X, Ballantine
9. The Name of the Wind, Patrick Rothfuss, DAW
10. Bobby Fischer Teaches Chess, Bobby Fischer, et al., Bantam
Early and Middle Grade Readers
1. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. The Ickabog, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic
3. Class Act, Jerry Craft, Quill Tree Books
4. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure ,Jeff Kinney, Amulet
5. This Is Your Time, Ruby Bridges, Delacorte Books for Young Readers
6. Katie the Catsitter, Colleen AF Venable, Stephanie Yue (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
7. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper
8. Skunk and Badger, Amy Timberlake, Jon Klassen (Illus.), Algonquin Young Readers
9. When Stars Are Scattered, Victoria Jamieson, Omar Mohamed, Dial Books
10. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
11. Twins, Varian Johnson, Shannon Wright (Illus.), Graphix
12. Gone to the Woods: Surviving a Lost Childhood, Gary Paulsen, Farrar, Straus and Giroux (BYR)
13. The One and Only Ivan, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
14. City of the Plague God, Sarwat Chadda, Rick Riordan Presents
15. The Girl Who Drank the Moon, Kelly Barnhill, Algonquin Young Readers
Young Adult
1. Concrete Rose, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
2. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
3. Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
4. The Cousins, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
5. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
6. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
7. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
8. The Black Friend: On Being a Better White Person, Frederick Joseph, Candlewick
9. Cemetery Boys (An Indies Introduce Title), Aiden Thomas, Swoon Reads
10. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Holly Jackson, Ember
11. The Giver, Lois Lowry, HMH Books for Young Readers
12. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
13. You Have a Match, Emma Lord, Wednesday Books
14. Elatsoe, Darcie Little Badger, Rovina Cai (Illus.), Levine Querido
15. Punching the Air, Ibi Zoboi, Yusef Salaam, Balzer + Bray
Children’s Illustrated
1. Little Blue Truck’s Valentine, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
2. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
3. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers
4. Antiracist Baby, Ibram X. Kendi, Ashley Lukashevsky (Illus.), Kokila
5. Eyes That Kiss in the Corners, Joanna Ho, Dung Ho (Illus.), Harper
6. If You Come to Earth, Sophie Blackall, Chronicle Books
7. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam
8. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
9. Outside, Inside, LeUyen Pham, Roaring Brook Press
10. Cozy, Jan Brett, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
11. Kamala Harris: Rooted in Justice, Nikki Grimes, Laura Freeman (Illus.), Atheneum Books for Young Readers
12. What We’ll Build: Plans For Our Together Future, Oliver Jeffers, Philomel Books
13. Kamala and Maya’s Big Idea, Meena Harris, Ana Ramírez González (Illus.), Balzer + Bray
14. Little Blue Truck, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
15. Who Was Martin Luther King, Jr.? Board Book, Lisbeth Kaiser, Stanley Chow (Illus.), Rise x Penguin Workshop
Children’s Series
1. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
2. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
3. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
4. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
5. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
6. Who Was/Is...?, Ellen Morgan, et al., Penguin Workshop
7. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
8. Keeper of the Lost Cities, Shannon Messenger, Aladdin
9. Elephant & Piggie,Mo Willems, Hyperion
10. The Princess in Black, Shannon Hale, Dean Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), Candlewick