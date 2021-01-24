Hardcover Fiction

1. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books

2. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell, Knopf

3. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking

4. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab, Tor

5. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman, Atria

6. The Prophets, Robert Jones, Jr., Putnam

7. Outlawed, Anna North, Bloomsbury Publishing

8. The Searcher, Tana French, Viking

9. Ready Player Two, Ernest Cline, Ballantine

10. Mexican Gothic, Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey

11. The Liar’s Dictionary, Eley Williams, Doubleday

12. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam

13. Transcendent Kingdom, Yaa Gyasi, Knopf

14. Deacon King Kong, James McBride, Riverhead Books

15. The Guest List, Lucy Foley, Morrow

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson, Random House

2. A Promised Land, Barack Obama, Crown

3. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain: In Which Four Russians Give a Master Class on Writing, Reading, and Life, George Saunders, Random House

4. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press

5. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne

6. Wintering, Katherine May, Riverhead Books

7. Greenlights, Matthew McConaughey, Crown

8. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson, Crown

9. Keep Sharp, Sanjay Gupta, M.D., S&S

10. Breath, James Nestor, Riverhead Books

11. How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi, One World

12. The Best of Me, David Sedaris, Little, Brown

13. Modern Comfort Food, Ina Garten, Clarkson Potter

14. Evil Geniuses, Kurt Andersen, Random House

15. Mediocre, Ijeoma Oluo, Seal Press

Trade Paperback Fiction

1. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett, Harper Perennial

2. Shuggie Bain, Douglas Stuart, Grove Press

3. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay

4. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton

5. Interior Chinatown, Charles Yu, Vintage

6. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco

7. Home Body, Rupi Kaur, Andrews McMeel

8. Normal People, Sally Rooney, Hogarth

9. The Queen’s Gambit, Walter Tevis, Vintage

10. The Water Dancer, Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World

11. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin

12. News of the World, Paulette Jiles, Morrow

13. Parable of the Sower, Octavia E. Butler, Grand Central

14. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor

15. Devotions, Mary Oliver, Penguin

Trade Paperback Nonfiction

1. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions

2. On Tyranny, Timothy Snyder, Tim Duggan Books

3. Quit Like a Woman: The Radical Choice to Not Drink in a Culture Obsessed with Alcohol, Holly Whitaker, Dial Press

4. The Body Keeps the Score, Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin

5. The Warmth of Other Suns, Isabel Wilkerson, Vintage

6. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial

7. How to Do Nothing, Jenny Odell, Melville House

8. The Truths We Hold, Kamala Harris, Penguin

9. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press

10. My Own Words, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, S&S

11. My Grandmother’s Hands, Resmaa Menakem, Central Recovery Press

12. The Color of Law, Richard Rothstein, Liveright

13. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, One World

14. The New Jim Crow, Michelle Alexander, New Press

15. The Fire Next Time, James Baldwin, Vintage

Mass Market

1. 1984, George Orwell, Signet

2. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace

3. Bridgerton: The Duke and I, Julia Quinn, Avon

4. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet

5. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace

6. Bridgerton: The Viscount Who Loved Me, Julia Quinn, Avon

7. Slaughterhouse-Five, Kurt Vonnegut, Laurel Leaf

8. The Autobiography of Malcolm X, Malcom X, Ballantine

9. The Name of the Wind, Patrick Rothfuss, DAW

10. Bobby Fischer Teaches Chess, Bobby Fischer, et al., Bantam

Early and Middle Grade Readers

1. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix

2. The Ickabog, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic

3. Class Act, Jerry Craft, Quill Tree Books

4. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure ,Jeff Kinney, Amulet

5. This Is Your Time, Ruby Bridges, Delacorte Books for Young Readers

6. Katie the Catsitter, Colleen AF Venable, Stephanie Yue (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers

7. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper

8. Skunk and Badger, Amy Timberlake, Jon Klassen (Illus.), Algonquin Young Readers

9. When Stars Are Scattered, Victoria Jamieson, Omar Mohamed, Dial Books

10. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper

11. Twins, Varian Johnson, Shannon Wright (Illus.), Graphix

12. Gone to the Woods: Surviving a Lost Childhood, Gary Paulsen, Farrar, Straus and Giroux (BYR)

13. The One and Only Ivan, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper

14. City of the Plague God, Sarwat Chadda, Rick Riordan Presents

15. The Girl Who Drank the Moon, Kelly Barnhill, Algonquin Young Readers

Young Adult

1. Concrete Rose, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray

2. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember

3. Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

4. The Cousins, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press

5. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray

6. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press

7. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books

8. The Black Friend: On Being a Better White Person, Frederick Joseph, Candlewick

9. Cemetery Boys (An Indies Introduce Title), Aiden Thomas, Swoon Reads

10. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Holly Jackson, Ember

11. The Giver, Lois Lowry, HMH Books for Young Readers

12. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books

13. You Have a Match, Emma Lord, Wednesday Books

14. Elatsoe, Darcie Little Badger, Rovina Cai (Illus.), Levine Querido

15. Punching the Air, Ibi Zoboi, Yusef Salaam, Balzer + Bray

Children’s Illustrated

1. Little Blue Truck’s Valentine, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers

2. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper

3. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers

4. Antiracist Baby, Ibram X. Kendi, Ashley Lukashevsky (Illus.), Kokila

5. Eyes That Kiss in the Corners, Joanna Ho, Dung Ho (Illus.), Harper

6. If You Come to Earth, Sophie Blackall, Chronicle Books

7. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam

8. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper

9. Outside, Inside, LeUyen Pham, Roaring Brook Press

10. Cozy, Jan Brett, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers

11. Kamala Harris: Rooted in Justice, Nikki Grimes, Laura Freeman (Illus.), Atheneum Books for Young Readers

12. What We’ll Build: Plans For Our Together Future, Oliver Jeffers, Philomel Books

13. Kamala and Maya’s Big Idea, Meena Harris, Ana Ramírez González (Illus.), Balzer + Bray

14. Little Blue Truck, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers

15. Who Was Martin Luther King, Jr.? Board Book, Lisbeth Kaiser, Stanley Chow (Illus.), Rise x Penguin Workshop

Children’s Series

1. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic

2. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix

3. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet

4. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books

5. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic

6. Who Was/Is...?, Ellen Morgan, et al., Penguin Workshop

7. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers

8. Keeper of the Lost Cities, Shannon Messenger, Aladdin

9. Elephant & Piggie,Mo Willems, Hyperion

10. The Princess in Black, Shannon Hale, Dean Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), Candlewick