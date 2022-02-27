As a child, Marianne Fiedler hated jigsaw puzzles.
The many attempts required to find the correct piece frustrated her. She enjoyed seeing photos of her family members’ completed creations, but she would often give up in discouragement after starting one of her own.
“Somebody gave me one once that was something like 25 pieces, and I struggled,” she said.
Then, a little thing called the COVID-19 pandemic intervened.
Stuck in her Asbury, Iowa, home in March 2020, Fiedler ordered a set of 12 puzzles in a variety of sizes. She worked her way up, starting with 100-piece puzzles and building up to 1,000 pieces.
In a short time, she became a puzzle fanatic.
“I enjoy the challenge, the order out of chaos kind of thing,” she said.
Now, Fiedler has a puzzle board with drawers to hold the pieces, which lives on a table in her living room.
“I’ll leave (a puzzle) set up and work on it here and there,” she said. “Although sometimes, once I get started, then it’s all I do — it’s like getting into a good book.”
Fiedler hardly is alone in discovering — or rediscovering — a love of puzzles during the pandemic. Owners of local bookstores said sales of puzzles took a definite uptick over the past two years.
“All bookstores were reporting the same thing: They couldn’t get enough puzzles,” said Angela Kircher, assistant manager at River Lights Bookstore in Dubuque, recalling the early days of the pandemic.
River Lights sells jigsaw puzzles throughout the year and hosts an annual puzzle swap, held this year in late January. Area residents can bring their used puzzles to the store and purchase other used puzzles for $1 each.
River Lights matches all sales and donates the proceeds to charity. This year, the sale raised about $150 for Habitat for Humanity.
“Some people like to redo puzzles, but for most people, one time’s enough, and then what do you do?” Kircher said. “I think people feel good bringing in their used puzzles knowing the money is going to a charity.”
At From Head to Toe Sportswear in Galena, Ill., owner Lisa Bastian dedicates an entire room to puzzles.
The shop carries a vast array of puzzles, including many from the popular White Mountain brand. Many feature what Bastian described as “retro” images, from county fair scenes to wooded cabins and calm beaches.
“They bring back a lot of memories for people,” she said. “(Doing a puzzle) is a good, old-fashioned family option for entertainment.”
One of the tri-state’s younger puzzlers is John King, 8, of Dubuque.
The second-grade student at St. Columbkille Elementary School can frequently be found working on puzzles up to 1,000 pieces. He said each puzzle usually takes him a day — “or maybe a day and a half” — to complete.
“They’re fun and you get to learn,” he said. “You get to put things together, and you have to know which way the pieces go.”
John’s mother, Melissa King, said puzzles in progress often adorn the floor or the kitchen table of the family’s Dubuque home. For Christmas, John received multiple puzzles, including several featuring photos from family vacations.
Like Fiedler, Dubuque resident Stephonie Schmitz jumped headfirst into jigsaw puzzles during the pandemic.
“It’s a fun brain workout, just trying to solve the problem,” she said. “It’s a real sense of accomplishment getting that last puzzle piece in.”
Schmitz, a photographer, furthered her hobby by selling puzzles featuring some of her photos. The puzzles helped sustain her photography business during the early days of the pandemic when business was slow.
They also offered her a new perspective on her work.
“There were things I noticed in my photographs in puzzle form — because you’re looking at individual tiny pieces, like pixels on the computer — that I didn’t notice from taking the picture itself,” she said. “It lets you slow down and really look at the details of things.”
Bastian agreed. She described the process of puzzling as “medicinal.”
“It allows you to clear your mind because you’re just focusing on the puzzle,” she said. “You often don’t think about other things.”