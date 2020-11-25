If your birthday is today: Get ready to push forward. Greater opportunities are heading your way. If you take care of unfinished business, you'll find it easier to pursue your goals. A cash infusion will come to you from an unexpected source.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Set up an area at home conducive to achieving your goals. Whether you are working on fitness, learning something new or expanding your interests, an allotted space will encourage success.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Keep your opinions to yourself to avoid getting into a debate with a friend, peer or family member. Spend your time making positive changes. Personal growth and physical fitness are favored.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Pour your energy into getting ahead. Send out resumes, upgrade your skills or make professional or lifestyle changes. Take control of your life.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Spend more time sorting through documents, legal paperwork, contracts or financial investments. Once you know where you stand, you'll be able to make positive changes. Take better care of yourself.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Put everything in perspective and follow the path that suits you best. Offering equality and appreciation will help you get what you want. A contractual or legal matter will be beneficial.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Spend less time worrying about what others are doing and more time working toward your goals. Anger will not be helpful. It's up to you to bring about the changes required for you to excel.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Being mysterious will be to your advantage. Don't put yourself in a vulnerable or risky position. If you keep your opinions and intentions to yourself, you'll accomplish what you set out to do.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Spend more time developing your ideas and focusing on what will help your financial situation. Argument will be a waste of time. Thinking ahead will lead to positive results.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Don't feel you that you must agree with someone who is making decisions you don't like. Do your own thing, and concentrate on updating your skills.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) A change of scenery will help stimulate your mind. You will get a tip on how best to use your skills to keep up with the latest trends and economic climate.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Refuse to let anyone drag you down. An energetic approach to life, love and happiness will pay off. Embrace the future with an open mind. You will discover a new way to use your skills.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Make personal changes that will improve your life. Researching alternatives will help you make a better decision about where you want to live and how you want to spend your time.
