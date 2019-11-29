Event: “A Christmas Carol,” Live at Heritage Center Family Series
Time/date: 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8.
Site: John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque.
Cost: $15 for the general public; $13 for alumni, military and veterans; $9 for children and students; $4 lap seat available for ages 3 and younger with the purchase of an adult ticket. A family 4-pack is available, which admits two adults and two children to the performance for $29. Tickets can be purchased from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, at the Farber Box Office, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennett St.; by calling 563-585-SHOW; or by visiting www.dbq.edu/heritagecenter.
Tidbits
- Perhaps the best loved Christmas story of all time, this musical adaptation of the Charles Dickens’ classic is suited for children.
- The story follows the transformation of Ebenezer Scrooge from a greedy, heartless miser to a generous, loving man after being visited by the ghosts of Christmas past,
- present and future.
- It aims to bring the joy, sentiment and meaning of the classic tale without being too scary for younger audiences.
- The performance is approximately 60 minutes.
- There will be an opportunity to meet performers in the lobby following show.
- Audiences can celebrate “A Christmas Carol” before the performance with “Page to Stage.” It’s an interactive program that provides free activities inspired by Family Series performances, at the Dubuque County Library District’s Epworth, Farley and Peosta branches. Ages 3 and older can decorate cookies, sip hot cocoa, sing favorite holiday songs and receive a children’s ticket voucher for “A Christmas Carol” at the event. Register at www.dubcolib.lib.ia.us or
- 563-582-0008.