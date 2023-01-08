In the fall of 1907, two brothers publicly announced their incorporation as the M.M. Johannsen Candy Company.
Located on Dubuque’s Main Street, the company planned to “engage in the manufacture, sale and jobbing of candies, confections, etc.,” according the announcement in the Sept. 9, 1907 TH.
Born in Germany, Meinhard and Emil Johannsen were just 34 and 33 years old when they incorporated their company. They weren’t unknowns in the community when it came to making chocolates and other sweet delights. They, and several other Johannsen brothers, had been working independently as candy makers for several years in Dubuque when they decided to join forces. In fact, Johannsen candy had been popular in the city since 1894.
M.M. Johannsen became known for chocolates, ribbon candy and opera sticks, similar to old-fashioned candy sticks found in local five-and-dimes. In 1909, the TH, in its annual round-up of local businesses, wrote “This enterprising company has demonstrated the widest scope of its business possibilities in the display and demonstrations of candy making. Hundreds and hundreds smile nightly for a piece of the sweets. The Elk brand of chocolates are in demand at all times.”
The “Elk Sealed Ribbon” became the company’s trademark and was found on every box of chocolates. Many five-pound boxes with the trademark ribbon were donated by the Johannsen brothers as prizes in local races and other competitions.
What set M.M. Johannesen’s hard candies apart from many others was its “satin finish,” a high gloss found on higher priced candies. According to an article that appeared in the TH in 1910, “the classy touch undeniably separates them from the common stick candies and other such goods.”
By 1910, the company was growing and showing no signs of slowing down. It had doubled its space every year since it first opened. It occupied three floors of a building on Main Street, and then three floors of an adjoining building. The TH estimated that the company was using 20,000 square feet of space, and it was in need of more.
The company had 60 employees on-site and five traveling salesmen who sold confections throughout Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota and the Dakotas. There were plans to increase the space yet again and add more salesmen and at least 25 more employees.
The company used 16,250 pounds of sugar every month in the making of its products, and there were many ads for “chocolate dippers” in the TH. There also were many engagement and wedding announcements that pronounced that one or both of a newly engaged or married couple worked at M.M. Johannsen Candy Company.
In 1914, the company moved to the Glover Building at Sixth and Locust streets. The all-brick building was proclaimed by the TH to be “the best factory location in the city.” It had four stories and a basement, and the Johannsens signed a five-year lease with an option to buy the building.
By 1921, the company was completely electric and was serviced by Dubuque Electric Company. Dubuque Electric used the candy maker as an example of a manufacturer using a “Central Power Station” in their ads, and invited interested business owners to stop by M.M. Johannsen Candy Company and see it in action.
In 1922, the company was the scene of a chimney fire that caused $260 in damage. The TH described the scene as chaotic, since the blaze had been reported by the manager at Roshek’s Department Store, who couldn’t pinpoint the blaze. Firemen inquiring at all downtown companies were told by M.M. Johannsen employees that there was no fire in their building.
It was later discovered that the fire was between the roof and the tin ceiling. Using fire escapes and aerial equipment, the firemen were able to access the blaze and extinguish it without any injuries or loss of life.
It’s not known exactly when the M.M. Johnannsen Candy Company closed its doors, or why. It might have been competition — by then, the Sheridan Candy Company and Licorice Products Company were operating in Dubuque, and Betty Jane Candies wasn’t far behind. It may have been that, like many family businesses, there wasn’t anyone in the family interested in carrying on with the operation of the company.
But for close to four decades, the Johannsen brothers supplied Dubuque with plenty of chocolate and candies to keep everyone happy.
