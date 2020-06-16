Mornings follow a predictable routine.
While getting ready for work, my dog brings a series of toys to distract me and try to convince me to stay home. The crinkly stingray. The fuzzy snake. The treasured squeaky red ball. He cycles through them all and, of course, I must oblige and make sure to have some time to play.
Pets bring a lot to our lives. However, there is one gift we often overlook: A routine.
In these days, weeks and months of altered schedules, the dog needs to go on his walk. The cat needs to be fed at the time she normally gets fed or you will hear about it. Our pets keep us moving and keep us on a timetable. They bring a sense of normalcy and predictability to an otherwise abnormal and unpredictable world.
And our pets thrive on that normalcy and predictability as well. As the world slowly opens back up and our routines start to change, it is important to recognize our pets’ needs for consistency. We need to practice getting into routines again.
Here are some ideas how:
- Start going to bed and getting up at the times you will need to, even if your work schedule is not in effect yet. (This is not only good retraining for your pets, but also for yourself.)
- Go on short outings, giving your pet a chance to remember their routines when you are not there. This is going to be particularly difficult for any newer pets in your household who might only know life with you and your family around.
- Take an opportunity to work new things into your routine to help both you and your pets. Cats benefit enormously — physically and mentally — from regular daily play sessions. Try to keep that 20-minute evening walk with your dog on the schedule.
I expect I will be getting a lot more questions about separation anxiety issues as bewildered pets wonder why they are suddenly more alone. It is up to us to make sure our pets feel comfortable alone — that they are familiar with the routine and what to expect.
Unfortunately, it is a hard lesson to learn and does take time and persistence. We often are hopeful that there is a pill or supplement that will fix the problem. While medications might help some pets, the most important thing you can do with your pet is training and working on that predictable routine.
Our routines were one of the first things to change with the pandemic and will be one of the last things to return. It is important to help our pets follow those transitions and to appreciate everything they do to help make our lives more enriched and more “normal.”
Now, I need to head out. Someone really wants to play with a squeaky dragon.