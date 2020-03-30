Yogi Berra, a baseball legend who played for the New York Yankees, was the funniest, most ferociously talented Hall of Famer, and possibly kindest catcher ever.
He once declared: “Always go to other people’s funerals; otherwise they won’t go to yours.” And “Love is the most important thing in the world, but baseball is pretty good, too.”
Genuine sweetness makes the world a better place for everyone. Unfortunately, if you’re coming in contact with sweetened foods and drinks, there’s nothing genuine about some of their labeling claims — and that doesn’t make the world a better, or healthier, place.
A study in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics found many labels that declare “a touch of sweetness,” or “healthy” are downright deceptive. There are some 20-ounce flavored waters that pack in 27 or more grams of added sugar — that’s about 27 more grams than you should have in a day. Juices with labels declaring they’re “low sugar” often contain MORE sugar than juices with no such label claims.
Packaged goods are also guilty of sweet-talkin’ you. Last October, Kellogg’s settled a suit alleging the company falsely advertises some cereals as healthy and nutritious when they’re also loaded with sugar; it cost the company $20 million.
If you’re an average American, you consume around 71 grams of added sugar daily; a huge risk for obesity, diabetes, depression and heart disease. So, start eliminating added sugars from your diet. Step one: Read the nutrition label on the back of products, not just the pretty label on the front.