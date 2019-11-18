If your birthday is today: This is a year of discovery. Be open to suggestions and ready to learn. You can turn over a new leaf. You will receive a wakeup call to improve the way you live and protect what you have. Acknowledge and adapt.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Don't get involved in someone else's drama. Pursue your dreams. Find the path that encourages you to release what no longer works for you and to embrace what does.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Personal improvements can be made. Look at the budget you have to work with and concentrate on being and doing your best. Put your energy into things you enjoy doing.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Don't expect everyone to agree with you. Be prepared to reveal precisely what you are trying to achieve to those who may challenge you. Intelligence will win over bravado.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Don't stop until you get the results you are searching for. Be open to suggestions and to discussing your feelings and expectations.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Don't let confusion set in or interfere with your ability to do the right thing. Make your position clear and don't stop until you reach your destination.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Gravitate toward activities and projects that you enjoy. Make an effort to improve your fitness and diet regimens. Love and romance will enhance your day and a special relationship.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Take on anyone who stands in your way. Make adjustments to your schedule to avoid missing out on something entertaining. Encourage someone you care about to join your quest.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Be open and up-front about your feelings and plans. Sticking to the truth will encourage others to support you and follow in your footsteps.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Don't lose sight of your destination. Share your intentions and persuade others to get involved. Be exact and factual, and avoid taking on too much. Offer less but give more.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Look for a new adventure. Using your skills differently will give you a new outlet to explore. Make physical fitness, moderation and good health your goals. Romance will enhance your life.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Ask questions if something isn't apparent. Keep a close eye on what others are doing. Take charge rather than let someone else make decisions for you. Say no to temptation.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Make personal improvements. Pampering and relaxation will give you a new lease on life. Say no to anyone trying to persuade you to do something that isn't in your best interest.
