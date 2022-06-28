If your birthday is today: Take care of your health and financial well-being. Leave nothing to chance, and don't rely on someone to take care of your responsibilities. It's OK to do things differently, but having a sound plan is essential. Strive for perfection.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Situations will not be as they appear. Don't let gullibility get you in trouble with someone who can influence your reputation.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Focus on acquiring knowledge, skills or information that can improve your health and well-being. Speak to experts and maintain a budget.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Pay attention to detail. Your actions will have a more significant effect on what you are trying to accomplish than will your words.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Someone close to you will be a liability. Distance yourself from anyone lacking restraint or trying to bully you into something that isn't in your best interest.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) An open mind will inspire unique concepts. Gather information that helps you develop your ideas. Address a domestic issue.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Pull in the best minds to help you get what you want. Create an inviting space, and you'll be surprised how quickly things transpire.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Keep the peace, regardless of what others do. Make work and getting things finished on time your priorities. Don't be distracted by tempting invitations.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Move things around to make your workspace or home more convenient. Put your energy where it will bring the highest return.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Don't let extravagance win, and don't be tempted by what others have or do. A physical or mental challenge will put you at risk.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) You've got your finger on the pulse. Use optimism and intelligence to get others to contribute to your plans. Personal gain is near.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Don't feel obligated to bend every time someone puts pressure on you. Be reasonable but also direct about what you want. Compromise will be key.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) You can be a superstar if you direct your knowledge, experience and dedication toward something meaningful. Look at the big picture.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.