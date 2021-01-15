If you have a tickly nose and frequent sneezes when you’re indoors, don’t stifle it. One man in England did just that, and according to the report in the journal BMJ Cases, he tore a hole in his windpipe. A better move: Get rid of the offending allergens. They commonly include dust mites, cockroaches, mold and pets, and can lurk in bedding; carpets and rugs; humidifiers and dehumidifiers; cupboards and corners; even kids’ stuffed animals. To reduce a winter indoor allergy, using an air filter and a vacuum cleaner with small-particle HEPA filters can help; so can allergy shots (immunotherapy). Then:
To counter dust mite allergies:
• Enclose mattresses, box springs and pillows in allergen-proof covers or zippered plastic covers.
• Wash bedding weekly in 130 degrees or warmer water; dry on high heat.
• Have washable or dry-cleanable throw rugs.
• Dust furniture and clean upholstery regularly.
For pet allergies:
• Get immunotherapy and remember dander and saliva trigger cat and dog allergies, but urine from rabbits, hamsters, mice and guinea pigs can also be the culprit — so don’t clean the cages yourself.
Molds:
• Repair leaks and drips. Keep humidifiers clean.
• Dehumidify damp areas (keep dehumidifier mold-free too!).
• 5% bleach in water is effective to remove small areas of mold.
Cockroaches:
• Seal cracks and openings around pipes, and repair leaks.
• The Natural Resources Defense Council suggests dusting cracks and crevices with boric acid powder. Important: Use tight-fitting goggles, your N95 mask and rubber gloves. Then, wash off before eating anything and never touch your eyes before washing thoroughly.