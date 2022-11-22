Editor’s note: In celebration of her 20th year writing as a columnist for the Telegraph Herald, Katherine Fischer shares some of her TH columns.
When I was invited to freelance for the Telegraph Herald “slice-of-life” columns 20 years ago, I presumed I’d run out of topics after five years. College teacher, mother of five, failed pianist and farmer—that could about cover it.
Little did I realize.
I’ve spun 250 columns about dancing with the laundry, being stuck on Julien Dubuque Bridge, getting rid of mice, classroom hi-jinks, doctor waiting rooms, deaths of brothers, nicknames, cellphones, Billy the Brownie, blaming the nuns, Christmas rants, repurposing, my lousy mother, loud talkers, guilty pleasures, big families, vaccinations, robots and fish flies, among many more topics.
I can’t revisit all 250 columns (nor do you want me to), but here are a few highlights.
After bemoaning the loss of correct spelling with the flurry of c’s, k’s, q’s, and double consonants created by popular advertising, in 2004 I wrote: “Hisstory should afford me some komfort, I supposse, but still I kan’t help worrying. What will bekome of all thosse dissplaced Q’s and C’s, thosse sad orphans abandoned at the doorsstep, sakrificed to the almighty K? But then, I’m sure, someone will adopt them. Come to think of it, soft C sounds akin to S. Che Cells Cea Chells by the Cea Chore? Yec, I kan hear it all now, kidc learning to cpell: M-I-C-C-I-C-C-I-P-P-I.”
Fortunately, my fears were unfounded. M-I-S-S-I-S-S-I-P-P-I lives!
Chauvinistically, in another column I asserted “my criteria for skipping like a girl is meticulous. If the slide forward is too rough, the hop too heavy and the lift-off too high, a skip becomes a scoop. I don’t believe men are from Mars nor women from Venus, but I’m 100% sure that women are skippers and men are scoopers.”
My “men can’t skip” attitude 19 years later is yet a point of contention between my husband and me. I might eventually give in on this one but not until more of my male friends prove me wrong by skipping in public. Any takers out there?
Amid a life full of raising five kids, my husband’s over-the-top career as museum creator and my days of teaching and publishing years ago, I wistfully looked to daydreaming:
“My desk has been stacked high with final exams, new term lesson plans, our son’s December wedding, last-minute gifts (this year, they were all last minute) and a week in Nebraska at the ICU. With the sixth phone ringing off the desktop — the deadline for this column — I’m leaning back in my chair with visions of Tahiti dancing overhead. Where did I put that surfboard anyway?”
Life is far less hectic today. Nonetheless just last week I suggested to a colleague that we escape to Tahiti. She’s ready to book the airline.
The “Niece’s special qualities” column identified niece Katharine, then 32, as a family unifier (although some would label her “mentally challenged”). Now 50, Katharine has a more active social life than anyone in the family yet finds time to keep track of her 46 cousins and 97 cousins once removed.
I’m sore that fewer than 20% of astronomers voting at the International Astronomical Union in 2006 demoted Pluto to dwarf planet. As I noted
“Instead of adoption, they drummed Pluto out of the family. Size matters, apparently, when it comes to planets. On top of that, the astronomers find Pluto guilty of having a ‘tilted elongated orbit.’ They not only pick on the runt, but they also accuse her of taking a wayward path through the neighborhood.”
I feel vindicated in discovering that many scientists disagree yet today. Fingers crossed for a re-vote.
Iowa State University Extension recently offered sauerkraut cooking classes. I didn’t sign up. Dad once threatened to have my DNA checked upon discovering I couldn’t stomach pickled cabbage. But it was his fault as I recorded:
“Once my father bought a case of sauerkraut on sale at the local German grocers. He gleefully stacked can upon can in the cabinet over the stove. Weeks later, we came in from boating Lake Michigan to discover it all over the kitchen — sauerkraut splotching the cabinets, dripping off the stove, hanging from the light fixtures, and splattered against the walls. Coleridge’s Mariner complained of ‘water, water everywhere,’ but he had no idea what it meant to be surrounded by a sea of stewed cabbage. What need we weapons whilst sauerkraut still exists?”
Back in July 2008 I quoted friend Chad who thought we should wrap our country up in a bow and say, “Here, England. You can have us back for a while” in my column. Since then, Hamilton lyrics have reiterated those sentiments as King George quips, “you’ll be back.” These days, however, this could put us in a worse fix given Prime Minister revolving doors.
Most frequently in the last 20 years I’ve detailed river flooding, the Mississippi sauntering into our basement and first floor, pulling up a chair, and hanging out for weeks. Following the house-raising of 2019, we now sit high above high-rise levels.
I don’t miss the worry (nor scrap wood and empty paint cans cleared in advance of rising tides), but I admit nostalgia in moving the floating pool table out with the mere push of an index finger. Nonetheless, the fishflies we will always have with us.
I also traipsed recklessly into civic affairs in several columns. I objected to construction of two 12-story condos to be built atop the bluff. City Council gave the developer the go-ahead, but the project failed thanks to bones found on the property indicating a historic cemetery.
I frequently urged people to vote but stopped short of endorsing specific candidates. I trust readers to research and decide for themselves.
I’ve tried to cheerlead efforts like farmers markets, local shops, public libraries, teachers, local writers, historic preservation, new initiatives in the harbor and downtown, and regional entrepreneurs.
Writing for the Telegraph Herald has put me in good company. Collecting columns for That’s Our Story and We’re Sticking To It! with co-author Rebecca Christian is at the top of the list. I’ve also shared newsprint with other splendid slice-of-lifers like Bob Byrne and Kurt Ulrich.
Altogether mine is not exactly a distinguished list of topics. These do not rank up there with the top stories of the day. Then again, neither do our everyday lives.
But those lives matter as Booker T. Washington notes, “Success in life is founded upon attention to the small things rather than to the large things; to the everyday things nearest to us rather than to the things that are remote and uncommon.”
Next week’s column will feature reader responses. After all, friends, you should have the final word.
