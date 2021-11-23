If your birthday is today: The time has come to act responsibly and put unfinished business to rest. Concentrate on gaining freedom to live in a manner that is meaningful to you. Relieve stress by addressing health and financial issues.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Look over your finances and consider what you can do to achieve the life you want. Contemplate how to sell off what you no longer need, and invest in something that brings you joy.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Put everything into doing the best job possible. An energetic approach to life, love and happiness won't disappoint you. Make positive changes at home and work that will give you a new lease on life.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Don't fall prey to a sales pitch. You don't have to make a move if you aren't ready. Following someone will not help you achieve what you want out of life.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) You'll get a financial boost if you are energetic in your pursuits. A physical improvement will draw attention and the interest of a loved one.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) You can think what you want, but don't blurt it out. Diplomacy will help you get things done. Stay away from anyone looking for a fight. Don't take a risk with your health.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) You'll be ready to make a change, but before you do, consider the pros and cons, along with the cost involved. Turn your vision inward; consider starting with small yet meaningful personal improvements.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Learn from your experience and avoid putting your reputation at risk. Don't share personal information if you want to avoid being put in a vulnerable position. Look for a unique opportunity.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Do something that makes you think and prompts you to get involved in events that reflect your concerns. Speak up and become part of the solution, and you will make new contacts.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Check deadlines. Don't feel pressured to make a change or move because someone else does. Look for healthy alternatives when faced with choices. Physical and mental activities are encouraged.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Reach out to someone who always lifts your spirits. A networking function will lead to information that will help you redefine what you have to offer. Pick up skills that will boost your qualifications.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Take a moment to find out how others feel and think. Don't give up; find common ground that gives all the key players a reason to participate. Working with others, you can accomplish much!
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Embrace what life has to offer. Personal growth will lead to a lifestyle change. Have faith and go with the flow. Welcome the unexpected!
Nov. 23