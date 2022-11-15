If your birthday is today: A resourceful approach to life will help you avoid regret. A simple yet thoughtful way of handling situations will work well for you. Refuse to let your emotions point you in the wrong direction.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Prioritize self-improvement. Be creative and look for unique changes you can implement to add comfort to your home.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Give your all, and you'll get the returns you desire. Stick to the truth and to those who offer honesty and loyalty.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Don't share personal information. Ask questions and listen attentively, and you'll be able to deal with whatever situation you face.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Shake off bad vibes someone sends your way and do your own thing. Be innovative when it comes to reaching your goals.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Do what you do best. Promote and present your plans, and you'll persuade others to join in and help you hit your target.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) You can have fun without going overboard. Call on people who share your beliefs and concerns, and you'll find a fix for something troubling you. Dedication will pay off.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Refuse to let your emotions get in your way. Uncertainty will leave you questioning what to do next, but if you dissect a situation, a simple solution will arise.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Comfort will boost your productivity, leaving you room for other opportunities. A proposal you make will be well-received.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Let your mind wander, and you'll discover something valuable. Having faith in yourself will pay off and make others realize your worth.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Slow down, observe and adjust anything that may get in your way or cost you financially. It's OK to think big, but look for bargains.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Visit a place you've never been before or sign up for something that offers information that can help you bring about a change you want to pursue. Do what comes naturally.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Get instructions before starting something new. Ask questions, make suggestions and be precise about what you are willing to handle yourself. Try to finish everything you start.
