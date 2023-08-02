The most expensive coffee in the world can set you back as much as $600 for a little more than a pound, because it is ground after passing through the digestive tract of the Indonesian palm civet (I kid you not). One of the rarest and most expensive coffee beans is the Guatemalan El Injerto; it goes for about $500 a pound. Luckily you don’t have to spend that to get the remarkable health benefits of drinking America’s favorite beverage.
A new study in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience reveals that drinking coffee increases brain activity in an area called the Right Executive Control Network that involves short-term memory, attention and focus. And it decreases activity in the part of the brain called the Default Mode Network that is engaged when you’re daydreaming or resting. The research also showed that DMN connectivity decreases if you dose yourself with straight caffeine, but the sharper mental focus coming from the RECN does not happen.
These findings are on top of the other remarkable benefits you gain from drinking coffee. According to a review in Johns Hopkins Medicine, drinking two to three cups of joe a day can help you live longer, stabilize glucose levels, and ward off heart failure, liver disease, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, colon cancer, and the risk of stroke.
You can see why I am such a big fan of drinking coffee, as long as it is filtered — unfiltered raises your lousy cholesterol levels — and doesn’t come with added sugar or high-fat creamers.
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. Check out his latest, “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow,” and find out more at www.longevityplaybook.com.