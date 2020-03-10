Event: Piano Fondue, Dueling Pianos, Live at Heritage Center B.I.T.E. Size Series.
Time/date: 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 20.
Site: Babka Theatre, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque.
Cost: $20 in advance for the general public, $25 the day of the show; $16 in advance for alumni, military and veterans, $21 the day of the show; $9 in advance for children and students, $14 the day of the show. Tickets can be purchased from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, at the Farber Box Office, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennett St.; by calling 563-585-SHOW; or by visiting www.dbq.edu/heritagecenter.
Online: pianofondu.com
Tidbits
- Piano Fondue, Dueling Pianos is a fully-interactive, high-energy, all-request show.
- The performance is crowd-sourced and run through a website, versus an app.
- The entire set list will be projected for the audience to view, and it will update in real-time as new songs are added and the old ones change positions.
- Audience members can battle for the next song, cheer on their favorites and sing along to the classics that always seem to make it to the top, while Piano Fondue entertainers lead the current song from stage.
- A free pre-show reception will take place from 6 to 7:15 p.m. in the Bisignano Art Gallery in conjunction with “The Wendt: Relentless Integrity and Social Media.” The exhibit will open on Friday, March 20, and run through Saturday, April 18.