If your birthday is today: Stay on track. Take your time, plan your actions and execute your intentions with intelligence and strength. Embrace what's best for you. Offer sound ideas and help.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You'll get angry quickly if you let the little things get to you. Take a moment to collect yourself before making a move. Protect against health risks, injuries and problems with authority figures.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Be open about how you feel and what you want. Build a strong foundation, and you will make a difference.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Digest what's happening around you and decide what to do next. Explore your options before you make a move. An unexpected decision will leave you confused.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Be the one to make the first move. Refuse to let anyone speak for you. Put your ideas out there and make your dreams come true.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Invest time and money into something meaningful you can share with a loved one. Don't ignore the signals someone is sending you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Don't let anger take charge. Play fair and give everyone a chance to help. Work with others to reach a decision.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Surround yourself with people who contribute to your plans without putting you in a compromising position. Don't judge what others do.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) A balanced lifestyle will encourage success. You'll gain respect if you mix business with pleasure. Romance is encouraged.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Take a wait-and-see approach, but be fully prepared to act. Refuse to let emotions or love push you to do something rash.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Getting anxious won't solve problems, but pursuing what makes you feel comfortable will point you in the right direction. Maintain a disciplined attitude and strong work ethic.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Share your true feelings and adjust whatever situation doesn't fit. You'll devise a plan to help you get ahead without taking a risk.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Consider everything a blessing, and look for the good in everyone before making plans. Knowing what you are up against will help you look out for what can go wrong. Speak up!
