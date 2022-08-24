If your birthday is today: Stay on track. Take your time, plan your actions and execute your intentions with intelligence and strength. Embrace what's best for you. Offer sound ideas and help.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You'll get angry quickly if you let the little things get to you. Take a moment to collect yourself before making a move. Protect against health risks, injuries and problems with authority figures.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.