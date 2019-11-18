‘Tis the season.
Winter brings holiday cheer, but it also can bring colds and flu.
Herbalist Briana Cushman recently presented a workshop at Convivium Urban Farmstead, a Dubuque nonprofit whose mission is to create community through food.
The workshop presented information on herbs and their medicinal uses, as well as a hands-on demonstration that let participants prepare some herbal remedies.
Garlic can treat colds and flu. Thyme can ease coughing spasms. Peppermint or rosemary can dull headache pain. Sage can soothe a sore throat.
“The goal is, ‘What is in my pantry that I can work with?’ Cushman said.
Cushman, a Dubuque native, said her interest in herbs began when she was a child hiking with her father.
“I have loved herbs, and plants in general, since I was a kid,” she said. “I remember being about 6, hiking with my dad, and he showed me blood root. I was fascinated that that plant had a name, and he knew what it was. Ever since then, I wanted to know the names of all the plants in the woods, and when I found out you could use them, it was even better.”
Cushman has been studying herbalism for about four years. She also is taking courses through the American College of Healthcare Sciences in Portland, Ore., and previously has studied at the Chestnut School of Herbal Medicine in Weaverville, N.C.
Herbal medicine often has been labeled as “New Age.” But historically, herbs have been used for medicinal purposes for thousands of years.
The Ebers papyrus, an ancient Egyptian text written between 3000-1500 B.C., names more than 850 herbs and their uses as medicine. Among them was willow bark, used as a pain reliever.
Greek physician Hippocrates, born around 400 B.C., used willow bark tea to ease the pain of childbirth. He wrote extensively about the human body and the use of herbs as medicine.
Hippocrates’ writing influenced early medical scientists who, in the 18th century, extracted the active ingredient in willow bark to create aspirin.
This is just one example of how modern medicine often looked to the natural world for medical solutions.
Benedictine monks translated the ancient texts in the Middle Ages, bringing herbal medicine to Western civilization. The monasteries became places to grow and study herbs.
Shaker communities in early America were renowned for their knowledge of herbal medicine. By the mid-19th century, they had a booming business selling their herbs through a mail order catalog.
The standardization of medical education in the early 20th century caused medical schools to drop or revise much of their curricula to meet strict standards set by the fledgling Council on Medication Education. Many natural courses of treatment found through homeopathy, naturopathy and osteopathic medicine fell out of favor.
However, herbalism has seen a resurgence in recent years. Books on herbal gardening, culinary uses and medicinal uses can be found. Herbal remedies on grocery store shelves are commonplace. And courses in the cultivation and use of herbs are enjoying a renewed popularity.
Cushman said the mint family of herbs offers a number of health benefits.
“These are the herbs that most people have heard of,” she said. “And they’re easy to grow.”
The mint group includes thyme, basil, sage, rosemary and peppermint. Any of these can be infused with hot water to make a tea. That same infusion can become an herbal steam to open up sinuses and ease congestion.
Ginger, garlic, turmeric and cayenne all have properties that aid in digestion and can soothe an upset stomach.
“Garlic is the best herbal antibiotic out there,” Cushman said.
Taken as a preventative, it can stave off colds, flu and other infections. However, the question of garlic breath might make some people hesitate to use it.
“Chewing on a few sprigs of parsley will take care of it if that is an issue for you,” Cushman said. “No matter what, it’s always a good idea to start with a small dose of any herb. See how your body reacts to it. Don’t use it if it doesn’t agree with you.”
Stephanie Grutz, a nurse practitioner with Balance Integrative Health in Dubuque, recommends beginning a small dose preventative around the time children return to school.
“Elderberry syrup, vitamin D and vitamin C will boost the immune system and help prevent you from getting sick,” she said. “If you take it when you’re already sick, it can shorten your illness.”
Grutz added that there are a number of local businesses, including grocery stores, that carry natural supplements and herbs.
Cushman also advises anyone who has pre-existing conditions, is pregnant or has a persistent illness to contact their doctor or health professional before using herbs to treat an illness.